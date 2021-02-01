Ana de Armas Just Deleted Her Twitter After Her Breakup From Ben Affleck 

Gone girl. Ana de Armas deleted her Twitter after Ben Affleck’s breakup. News broke in January 2021 that de Armas and Affleck had split after almost one year of dating.

The couple, who met on the set of the upcoming film Deep Water in late 2019, broke up due to their different lifestyles, according to a source for People. “Ben is no longer dating Ana,” the insider said. “She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.” The source also noted that Affleck and de Armas’ breakup was “completely amicable.”

“This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable,” the insider continued. “They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”

A couple weeks later, however, it seems that de Armas has erased herself from Twitter. Fans noted on Sunday, January 31, that the Knives Out actress had deleted her Twitter less than two weeks after her split from Affleck. As of writing this, her Instagram, however, remains active.

Why de Armas deleted her Twitter is unclear, but it doesn’t look like her split from Affleck was the reason. A source also told Us Weekly in January that the two separated because their lives were “moving in different directions.” The breakup was amicable, [but] she was the one who called things off,” the insider said. “Ben and Ana were moving in different directions in their lives and stopped seeing eye to eye. The two couldn’t work through their differences and have decided to end their relationship.”

A source also told People that de Armas was the one who broke up with Affleck and she did it over the phone. According to the source, the split wasn’t a surprise to either of them. “They have had numerous discussions about their future and they decided together to break up,” the insider said.