Ana de Armas Has a New Boyfriend as Ex Ben Affleck Reunites With J-Lo—See Who She’s Dating

New man. Ana de Armas‘ boyfriend is Tinder Vice President, Paul Boukadakis. Page Six reported on Tuesday, June 15, that the Knives Out star has moved from her ex-boyfriend, Ben Affleck, with the tech executive, whom she met through mutual friends.

“Paul and Ana were introduced through friends. He is based in Austin, but splits his time between Texas and Santa Monica. He has been spending a lot of time with Ana before she left the U.S. to film her new movie,” Page Six‘s source said. Armas left in May to film the upcoming Netflix movie, The Gray Man, in Mallorca, Spain. “The movie, which is based on a 2009 book of the same title, also stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Regé-Jean Page.

According to Page Six’s insider, Armas and Boukadakis have been dating for a “few months” and he’s already introduced her to his family. Before he became Tinder’s Vice President of Special Initiatives, Boukadakis was the co-founder and CEO of Wheel, a video app that Tinder acquired in 2017. After Wheel was acquired by Tinder, Boukadakis became the app’s VP of Special Initiatives and has been working to create content for Tinder including the app’s Swipe Night original series.

Armas and Boukadakis’ relationship comes five months after the Cuban actress split from Affleck in January after almost a year of dating. In March, Armas shut down rumors that she and Affleck were back together after she posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a necklace that her ex-boyfriend had given her. After the rumors, Armas took to her Instagram Story to write words like “nope,” “no” and “I don’t think so” along with a peace sign emoji.

A source told Entertainment Tonight at the time that Armas and Affleck still have an amicable relationship after their breakup. “He does chat with Ana sometimes,” the insider said. “[He’s also] enjoying single life and focusing on work and his kids.” As the source continued, “He has not been single in a while, so it has been actually good for him. He is back to being in contact with a lot of friends and working out a lot.”

Armas’ new relationship also comes a month after news broke that Affleck and his ex-fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, had gotten back together in May. The former couple, who got engaged in 2002, dated from 2001 to 2004. Though the romance seemed fast, TMZ reported in May that Affleck first reached out to J-Lo in February—two months before her breakup with A-Rod. A source told the site that Affleck started to email her while she was in the Dominican Republic filming her upcoming movie, Shotgun Wedding. The insider also claimed that the emails weren’t friendly but more “loving and longing” for J-Lo.

In June, news broke that Lopez is moving from Miami, where she lived with her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, to Los Angeles to be closer to Affleck. “She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base,” the insider told E! News, adding that J-Lo “is packing up her Miami rental”. “She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall.”