Ana Just Hinted at the Real Reason She Broke Up With Ben Before He Got Back With J-Lo—It Was ‘Too Much’

A tough journey. Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck’s relationship had a hard fallout. The Knives Out actress revealed new details about her breakup in a new interview with Elle.

Ana spoke to Elle for their August issue about her discomfort in Los Angeles and how her relationship with Ben made her want to move out of the city. She described the attention from the paparazzi as “horrible” but since realized that it was “good” because the situation was “one of the reasons why I left L.A.” She explained the effect living in L.A. had on her mental health and hinted it was one of the reasons her relationship with Ben didn’t work. “Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, ‘This is not the place for me to be.’ It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out. … It’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious.” She also added that she left social media because of the breakup. “I deleted Twitter years ago. I have barely been on Instagram for almost a year.”

Ben and Ana reportedly met on the set of the 2021 film Deep Horizon in early 2020. News broke of their relationship in March 2020 after they were photographed on vacation together in Cuba and Costa Rica. By January 2021, however, multiple sources confirmed that their relationship was over. According to one insider, who spoke to People, Ana was the one to break things off. “Ben is no longer dating Ana,” the source said at the time of the breakup. “She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.” The Last Duel star shares three kids—Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 8—each of whom he co-parents in Los Angeles with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

However, the split was amicable according to another source to People. “This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable. They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”

Since their split, Ana moved on to live in New York City with her Tinder executive boyfriend Paul Boukadakis. Ben, for his part, reunited with his former flame Jennifer Lopez. News broke of their engagement when J-Lo announced her engagement on April 8, 2022, in her newsletter, On the JLo, which included a video message to her fans where she shows off her new diamond engagement ring and says, “You’re perfect.”

