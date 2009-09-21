An Update From the Toronto Film Festival

Here are cute costars Jennifer Garner and Rob Lowe at the Toronto Film Festival premiere of their new film, which looks beyond promising in terms of off-beat entertainment. Here we give you the mathematical breakdown of the movie:

Take the sheer star power of He’s Just Not That Into You (ie half a dozen well-known actors), plunk it down in a parallel universe as odd as The Truman Show, throw in the quirky humor of The Office, and stir it all into a world where the inhabitants are incapable of uttering a single lie, and what do you have?

The Invention of Lying, a movie in which one man (Ricky Gervais), an honorable-citizen-turned-fibber-fatale discovers an unimaginable power that can be all his simply by telling…a lie. Our guess is that, in true screwball comedy fashion, one innocent lie leads to about one hundred inextricably tangled around one another, sure to set off a snowballing plot of outlandish humor. Jen Garner, Rob Lowe, Tina Fey, Jason Bateman, Jonah Hill, Jeffrey Tambour (of Arrested Development), Martin Starr and Christopher Guest are the blunt cast of habitual truth-tellers. Opens October 2nd.