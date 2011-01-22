An Open Letter to Ricky Gervais

Hey Ricky,

You’re so fine you blow my mind. Thank you for not taking it all so seriously. Thank you for ribbing Angelina Jolie, Charlie Sheen, and God or Scientologists in front of the world. Stars need to be reminded that it’s all a big game.

It’s too bad they cut the opening bit you talked about on Conan. That would have really ticked off Mel Gibson, which would ease my guilt for being sucked into Braveheart every time it comes on.

Well, keep up the good work. Next stop, the White House Correspondents Dinner? Say it with me: “Yes we can.”

Your devoted fan,

Blake from StyleCaster

ps: Thank you for giving us the original The Office and Extras. Ghost Town I could have done without.