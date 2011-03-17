An Insider’s Look at Skiing Verbier

Ever wonder what it would be like to visit a Swiss ski town and experience the magical allure of the Swiss Alps? Ever wonder why they call it Aprs-ski instead of just after skiing? Clue: Its because the Swiss invented it and they do it a helluva lot better than we do. Ever wonder the best place to score a date with James Blunt?

Then pack your bags, save a little money (youre going to need it) and head to Verbier, Switzerland. Because its everything you’ve heard and unlike anything you’ve ever seen.

A few things you need to know before you go:

Theyre neutral. Remember the one country you learned about in high school Social Studies, the one that was geographically smack in the middle of both World Wars but doesnt seem to get sucked into any of the wars since. Thats Switzerland! Switzerland is peaceful, prosperous and has a stable modern market economy with low unemployment, a highly skilled labor force and a per capita GDP larger than that of the big Western European economies, according to WikiTravel. So what does this mean to you? Well, theres no scientific proof that we know of for this next theory but it appears this enables the Swiss to focus a lot more on enjoying life Which means they are great at skiing, great at eating and top contenders for best in the world at partying.

On that note its expensive, so actually save for this vacation and dont be surprised when you get there. I’m talking $4 bucks for a bottle of water expensive, so dont say we didn’t warn you. The Swiss Franc (CHF) is pretty close to the US Dollar right now, but thats not the issue. For one, youre in a ski town and they are always expensive. Two, Switzerland is sometimes considered a tax haven due to its general low rate of taxation, its political stability, as well as the various tax exemptions or reductions available (Wikipedia). Lastly, the high level of Swiss salaries reflect the high costs of living, so keep in mind that you must spend a lot for accommodations and food. Switzerland has no legal minimum salary. The salary depends on the industry you work in, with most companies paying at least 3500 CHF per month, for example as a cashier in a supermarket (WikiTravel).

They have nice watches. Actually the nicest in the world, but dont buy them there. You can get a better deal on 47th Street, but that shouldnt stop you from looking.

There are a lot of ways to communicate in Switzerland, unfortunately English is not one of the primary ways. There is no Swiss language. Depending on where you are in the country, the locals might speak Swiss-German (Schwyzerdtsch), French, Italian, or in the hidden valleys of Graubnden Romansch, an ancient language related to Latin (WikiTravel). That said, most people can and will speak English with you, but its a pretty good giveaway that youre a foreigner. Not that your accent really matters being a tourist seemed neither here nor there with the Swiss. Learning the mother tongue of the area you will be staying in is a great sign of respect. English is widely spoken in Switzerland, but any attempt to speak the local language is always appreciated, even if you’re replied to in English. Its always polite to ask if they speak English before starting a conversation (WikiTravel).

Buy chocolate. Lots of it. And buy Callier. Its the best chocolate in the world. Dont ask questions. Just do it. Trust us. Smuggle as much of it back as you can, like we did. You will thank us six months after your trip and youre still munching on the most perfect chocolate you have ever tasted.

Ok, now sign onto Swiss Air (they have a direct flight from JFK to Geneva) and book your trip. Go eat, ski and party. Seriously, youre going to be in Europe. Enjoy life a little the people surrounding you have perfected it.