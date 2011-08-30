An Inside Look At Carine Roitfeld’s Upcoming Book

This morning images were released from the pages of Carine Roitfeld‘s much anticipated book Irreverent. The book is a 368-page collection of photographs from Roitfeld’s 30-year career. Alongside the epic snapshots of Roitfeld’s overwhelming life in fashion are letters from fashion royalty such as Tom Ford, John Galliano, and Alexander McQueen.

After leaving Vogue Parisin December, Roitfeld’s presence has been felt throughout the fashion world as she buzzed between a collaboration with Barneys NY, numerous styling jobs, and charity galas. Besides Irreverent, Roitfeld is working on a book with Karl Lagerfeld, and honestly, I don’t know if the world is ready for that much fashionable ingenuity, but I can’t wait to find out.

In a recent interview with Vogue.com Roitfeld questions her own celebrity, confessing:

But sometimes I say, What is so interesting about me? I am just doing photo shoots. It’s not something that extraordinary. I’m not a great artist, I’m not writing books, I’m not a painter, and people in the streets ask me for a picture or a note and I say why?

Okay Carine, we think you’re being a bit modest, but it works for you.

Photos via Vogue.com