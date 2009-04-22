StyleCaster
An Earth Day Cocktail

An Earth Day Cocktail

Handmade from scratch from organically grown white corn at Buffalo Trace Distillery, Rain Organics vodka is the perfect way to toast Earth Day. This unique vodka undergoes an extensive 20-day production technique that includes cold-water sweet mash fermentation, seven distinct distillations, and a polishing stage that adds pure limestone water resulting in an earthy taste with a hint of pear, moss and hay.

Mix it with your favorite juice, organic juice, of course, and celebrate Earth Day in style.

Rain Organics Vodka, $24.65, internetwines.com

