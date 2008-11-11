An Apple a Day

Everyone has an iPod. But not everyone has one with a personal message engraved on it.

At StyleCaster, we’re all about creating unique experiences, tailored just for you. That’s why we love this new service which the Apple Online Store announced just in time for the holidays—free laser engraving to any new iPod.

The messages on iPod classic, iPod touch and iPod nano are limited to two lines and on iPod shuffle, 1 line, but that’s still enough room to stake your claim:

Found? Hit me@ 646 300 8350

Handsome Reward: Ripping it

Or leave a clever message to the gifted one:

Remove the headphones when

you’re alone at night. -Mom