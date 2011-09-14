An Amy Winehouse Exclusive Released On Her Birthday

So soon after her untimely death, we celebrate what would have been singer Amy Winehouse‘s 28th birthday this Wednesday.While the day serves as a reminder of our great loss there will be a reason to celebrate her memory.

Prior to her death on July 23, Winehouse recorded a duet with Tony Bennett entitled “Body and Soul,” which will be released today in honor of Amy’s birthday. All proceeds from the sale will go to theAmy Winehouse Foundation. Her family, whichestablished the foundation in Amy’s honor, officially stated that the charity will serve “to support charities and organisations undertaking charitable activities in both the United Kingdom and abroad who help, support, or care for young people.”

People magazine reports you can also find never-before seen footage of the late singer on thefoundation’s website—moments such as Amy revealing the recording was herfather Mitch’s favorite and describing her wonderful experience with Bennett saying,”Our singing together just blended perfectly. It couldn’t have been better.”

So take this day to enjoy Amy’s legacy — an iconic voice that carries on even though the perfromer herself has been silenced.