An Adorable DIY Wrap Bracelet By Bloggers HonestlyWTF

This summer’s most omnipresent trend is definitely the friendship bracelet, which is pretty awesome considering that they’re so affordable and simple to make on your own! While scouring the Interwebs for a tutorial, I came across an amazing step-by-step lesson on HonestlyWTF, an inspiring fashion site that hosts a hodge-podge of imagery spanning the realms of art, style, travel and home.

Written and curated by accessories designer Erica Chan Coffman and stylist Lauren Kolodny, HonestlyWTF will provide you with hours of unique finds and DIY projects that are as adorable as they are easy to create. One of said projects is the girls’ take on the ever popular Chan Luu wrap bracelet, and they were kind enough to share the tutorial with us!

I chatted with Erica about the blog’s beginnings, high-profile projects HonestlyWTF has in the works and their dream designer collaborations. Enjoy!

Tell me a little bit about your day jobs and why you decided to start the site.

I design an accessories line called The 2 Bandits that’s been around since 2008. Lauren is a costume stylist in LA, and we’ve been friends forever–for as long as I can remember. I was always encouraging Lauren to start a blog, and eventually I agreed to do it with her. I wanted to do a DIY-focused site and Lauren wanted to have a fashion blog, so we kind of merged the two. It started as a side project, but it’s growing so fast!

What’s the growth trajectory been like?

We’ve been getting a bit of press–we were on the cover of Foam Magazine’s July/August issue, and we just started doing some collaborations as well. We worked with Kanon Vodka on a project for Midsummer, and just recently we worked with LA-based designer Leyendecker on a DIY. We’re going to do one with What Goes Around Comes Around soon, so we’re hoping to do more of that. Seeing the designers’ workspaces and spending the day with them is so fun!

Which designers would you love to do a DIY project with?

We would love to work with Jeremy Scott and Proenza Schouler–that would be a dream!

What type of imagery inspires you most, and where do you find most of your inspiration online?

From the DIY perspective we are most inspired by street style photos, they are so real. We always put an inspiration photo before our DIY projects, whether it’s a runway still or a photo from a street style photographer like Tommy Ton. We get a lot of ideas from reading Jak & Jil, Style.com, Vogue.com–a little bit of everything. It’s basically whatever we see that we are capable of making! We try to be realistic and interpret things the best we can by simplifying them into projects everyone would be able to make.

Are there certain trends or styles that you girls are drawn to the most?

We both have a love for all things ethnic and cultural–we own a lot of these things ourselves. We draw a lot of inspiration from our own personal lives. Things we find in our own homes or something we see in a museum or read in a book–if we love it we try to write about it.

Finally, I have to hear about where the name “HonestlyWTF” came from!

We were sitting around trying to start the blog and we spent literally five hours trying to think of a name. We were so frustrated! It’s a phrase we use all the time, and we were both exasperated and completely out of ideas and uttered it, then ended up using it! We normally use it when we come across something fantastic and awe-inspiring, but it can used both ways.