Amy Winehouse’s Last Album Makes Its U.S. Debut

Amy Winehouse‘s death left a void in the music world: Her raspy, nostalgic, jazzy voice was unique and admired. Her 2006 album Back to Black was hailed as a true accomplishment, a modern masterpiece.

Now, her last album, Lioness: Hidden Treasures, is hitting the music scene. According to the NY Times, this last collection doesn’t quite live up to the artists’ previous work. It’s understandable that the album isn’t fully developed, as it’s merely a conglomeration of songs that Winehouse had been working on at the time of her death.

There are also a few versions of songs from previous albums, including a personal favorite “Tears Dry on Their Own” as well as a piece recorded for the film Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.

Jon Pareles describes the album as, “The scraps of what might have been.”

Regardless of the reviews, we’ll definitely be scooping up a copy of the CD as a last tribute to Winehouse and her musical prowess. Are you excited for her final album?

You can download your copy of Lioness: Hidden Treasures at iTunes.

Image courtesy ofHUSSEIN SAMI/SIPA.