Amy Winehouse: Unexpected Style Icon

Karl Lagerfeld used her as inspiration for the Paris-Londres Maison d’Art show in London in 2007, saying at the time, “She’s a style icon. She’s not only a muse; she’s a genius. She’s one of the greatest voices today.” Lady Gaga tweeted over the weekend, “Amy changed pop music forever, I remember knowing there was hope, and feeling not alone because of her. She lived jazz, she lived the blues.” Lily Allen once accused her voice of being fake, but upon news of her death, tweeted, “Its just beyond sad, there’s nothing else to say. She was such a lost soul, may she rest in peace.”

That last one may be the most apt. Addiction is a truly horrible thing, especially when it steals young talent from the world. Amy Winehouse may not have been the most polished of “style icons,” but she had an aesthetic and she was loyal to it. Beehive Doo-wop hair, intense cat eye, 50s inspired rockabilly meets demure clothing it was all Amy and it left an indelible mark. She will be missed and the world of music lost a light. Click through for some of Amy Winehouse’s signature looks and listen to my favorite song by her below.

All photos: SIPA