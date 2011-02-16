Amy Winehouse Launches Wrapping Paper Line

Amy Winehouse is now collaborating with EMI Publishing to launch her own line of wrapping paper and gift cards.

Pause for laughter.

The wrapping paper will be printed with Winehouse lyrics from her album Back to Black. As the Vice President of EMI explains, “We are looking to create innovative revenue streams from our songs with mainstream retailers and the Amy wrapping paper and gift cards received a very positive response.”

A positive response?!? FROM WHO!?!?! What focus group was like, “Yes. This plan cannot fail.”