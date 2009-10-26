Amy Winehouse Back Together with Ex-Husband via Facebook

We haven’t heard from Amy Winehouse in a while, and maybe that’s a good thing. Currently in recovery for addiction to crack cocaine and heroin, the “Rehab” singer has reportedly gotten back together with ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil…and reconciled on Facebook.

The two divorced in July on counts of infidelity, but recently changed their Facebook status to “married.” Reportedly friends and family are concerned, as they have been nothing but enablers to each other for years. The plot thickens, and gets stranger, as rumors have surfaced that the two have side relationships, Blake with a stripper, and Amy with former boxer George Foreman. (Hey…at least Foreman would make her eat.)

If this is a real thing, and Amy and Blake are actually remarried now thanks to Facebook… could this be some kind of loophole to the whole gay marriage thing? Cuz I know the “It’s Complicated” status completely holds up in court.