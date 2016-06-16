Yes, Girl: Amy Schumer Is on the Cover of ‘Vogue’

Amy Schumer is having a damn good year: world tour in progress; memoir due out in August; “Inside Amy Schumer” season four underway. Now, Anna Wintour has put the metaphorical cherry on top, putting the comedian on Vogue’s July 2016 cover.

First of all: Hell, yes. Women in comedy are killing it right now (see ELLE’s current slate of “Ghostbusters” covers), but it’s been a while since we’ve seen a funny lady on our most hallowed fashion title. (No, Derek Zoolander doesn’t count.) Second of all: She looks amazing. Editor Tonne Goodman styled her in red Dolce & Gabbana for the cover and looks from the Row, Naeem Khan, and Zac Posen inside the issue. In one shot, she’s draped in an Alexander McQueen evening-coat-cum-duvet, which seems to mesh nicely with the fashion philosophy Schumer details to her interviewer:

She’s nonplussed with the idea of fashion in general. “I don’t think it’s stupid; there’s no moral reasoning,” she tells me one day on the plane. “It’s just not my thing.” She gestures toward her yoga pants and navy-blue puffer. “I just have this sense of entitlement that I should be able to feel comfortable at all times, like I could go to bed at any moment in what I’m wearing.”

We feel ya, girl. Although that doesn’t explain the shot in head-to-toe shapewear. (Seriously, do you think there’s some kind of conspiracy with the Kardashians to make Spanx a fashion item?)

In addition to the profile, there’s an excerpt of The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo, which may mark the first time tramp stamps have ever earned a mention in Vogue.

See the full spread and read the cover story at Vogue.com.