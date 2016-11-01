Check Out Amy Schumer’s New $12M Baller NYC Penthouse

Amy Schumer may like to keep a low profile at SoulCycle, but she’s OK with making a splash when it comes to her home. Girlfriend just threw down on a $12.15 million penthouse on the Upper West Side of NYC, and it is flashy as hell.

The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath apartment has been called “a Malibu beach house mixed with sophisticated Manhattan architecture,” according to TMZ, which seems accurate: It looks as though someone plucked a beach pad from its sandy foundation and threw it atop an UWS building, all sunny columns of light and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Her new penthouse includes a glass fireplace, a media room, and a private terrace with insane city views. NBD. Have a look at the video below, and try to temper your jealousy.