Amy Schumer Shuts Down Trolls with Bathing Suit Instagram: ‘I Think I Look Strong and Healthy’

Amy Schumer is not having it. She’s off somewhere sandy and sunny with her hot boyfriend, furniture designer Ben Hanisch, and she’s having fun. Fun that she wants to post on Instagram, even if it means opening herself up to the never-ending criticism thrown her way for daring to be a size 6.

So when she posted the above photo on Instagram, she called the body-shaming trolls out before they could do their trolling thing. In the caption, she wrote, “I hope you find some joy in your lives today in a human interaction and not just in writing unkind things to a stranger you’ve never met who triggers something in you that makes you feel powerless and alone. This is how I look. I feel happy. I think I look strong and healthy and also like miss trunchbull from Matilda. Kisses!”

And while Amy has never shied away from discussing her body, this comes just weeks after she called out Glamour magazine for putting her in its plus-size issue when she’s a size 6 and spoofing size-shaming in a video with Lena Dunham. We sort of can’t wait to see what’s next—there’s no way this is ending anytime soon.