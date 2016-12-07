Amy Schumer Fight Back at Body-Shamers Who Say She’s the Wrong Size to Play Barbie

Amy Schumer pulled a Chrissy Teigen on Instagram, fighting back at body-shaming trolls with a powerful message. Schumer was cast as Barbie in a new movie to be released in 2018, and—because the internet exists—people quickly came out en masse to say mean things about her body and express their opinions about the casting. We’re not going to dignify the nasty comments by sharing them here, but trust us: They’re out there.

Schumer, like Teigen, has proven time and again that 140 characters or whatever won’t get her down, and she took to IG to shut down the haters. “Very very honored to be nominated for 2 Grammys and to be considered to play an important and evolving icon,” she began, writing a long caption alongside a shot of herself in a black swimsuit. “Is it fat shaming if you know you’re not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don’t think so.”

“I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love,” she continued. “Where’s the shame? It’s not there. It’s an illusion. When I look in the mirror I know who I am. Im a great friend, sister, daughter and girlfriend. I’m a badass comic headlining arenas all over the world and making tv and movies and writing books where I lay it all out there and I’m fearless like you can be.”

Schumer went as far as to say she feels bad for the people out there who are saying horrible things about her, because it says a lot more about them than it does about her. “Thanks to everyone for the kind words and support and again my deepest sympathy goes out to the trolls who are in more pain than we will ever understand,” she said. “I want to thank them for making it so evident that I am a great choice. It’s that kind of response that let’s you know something’s wrong with our culture and we all need to work together to change it.”

Schumer ended things by shouting out everyone who has ever been made to feel less than. “Anyone who has ever been bullied or felt bad about yourself I am out there fighting for you, for us,” she wrote. “And I want you to fight for yourself too! We need to laugh at the haters and sympathize with them. They can scream as loud as they want. We can’t hear them because we are getting shit done. I am proud to lead by example. ‘I say if I’m beautiful, I say if I’m strong. You will not determine my story. I will.'”

Yes, woman! We’re out here clapping.