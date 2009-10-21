Amy Ryan: “Office” Baby Born!

Amy Ryan and her fiancé Eric Slovin, comedy writer, welcome their first-born daughter, Georgia Gracie Slovin, into the world. We’re pretty sure that The Office starlet is ecstatic about saying goodbye to the baby bump, but we’re sure that glow isn’t going anywhere? We can’t wait to see baby pics and considering the comedic chops of her parents, we hope to see stuff from Georgia in, say, 20 years!

In the meantime, fingers crossed to see Ryan reprise her roll as Holly Flax on The Office, Michael Scott love interest, or not.

[E!online]