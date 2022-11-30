Married ‘GMA’ Hosts Amy Robach & TJ Holmes Are Accused of Having an Affair & Leaving Their Spouses For Each Other

If you watch Good Morning America, you may have heard the rumors of Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ affair and reports they cheated on their spouses for months before leaving their partners for each other.

Robach and Holmes are two of several hosts on ABC’s morning news show, Good Morning America, alongside anchors like Cecilia Vega, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer and Ginger Zee. Robach joined Good Morning America as a correspondent in 2012 before becoming an anchor in 2014. Holmes joined as an anchor for ABC News in 2014 and served as a correspondent for Good Morning America when news broke overnight. In 2020, Holmes joined as a co-anchor on Good Morning America‘s GMA3: What You Need To Know program.

In November 2022, after more than seven years of working together on Good Morning America, news broke that Robach and Holmes were dating and had an affair while still married to their spouses, actor Andrew Shue and lawyer Marilee Fiebig. So when did Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ affair start? Read on for what we know about Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ affair and how their work relationship became romantic.

Did Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have an affair?

Did Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have an affair? Page Six reported on November 30, 2022, that Good Morning America hosts, Amy Robach and TJ Holmes, left their spouses in August 2022 after a months-long affair. Robach was married to actor Andrew Shue since 2010, while Holmes was married to lawyer Marilee Fiebig since 2010. A source told Page Six at the time that Robach and Holmes’ affair started in March 2022 afterf they started training together for the New York City Marathon, which they were photographed together at on November 6, 2022, less than three weeks before news broke of their affair.

The GMA hosts were seen “canoodling” in bars near ABC News’ office in New York City in May 2022, and left their spouses in August 2022. “They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret. The producers at GMA are shocked to hear they are having an affair,” a source told Page Six at the time. The Daily Mail also reported at the time that rumors of Robach and Holmes’ affair first sparked in June 2022 “when they were in London together filming the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee for ABC and staff were buzzing about the intimacy between them,” a source said. The insider added, “Everyone knows that Amy and T.J. have been close friends for a long time now, running together and even socializing as a foursome with each other’s spouses.” The Daily Mail also reported that the head of ABC News, Kim Godwin, knew of Robach and Holmes’ affair before it went public. Robach also restricted comments on her Instagram around November 2022, when fans noticed she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring in photos and hadn’t posted her husband for a while. Both Robach and Holmes have since deleted their Instagram accounts.

News broke of Robach and Holmes’ affair on November 30, 2022, after The Daily Mail published photos of the GMA hosts at O’Donoghue’s Irish Bar in New York City, near where Robach and Holmes film Good Morning America, where they were seen flirting with each other on November 10, 2022. A source told The Daily Mail at the time that Robach and Holmes went to the pair after filming a daily pre-recorded segment of Good Morning America. The Daily Mail reported that Robach and Holmes left ABC Studios separately and walked alone to the bar, where they reunited at a far corner in the restaurant. “They were totally into each other. She was giggling at whatever he was saying, and they were looking at each other’s phones. At one point she was kind of dancing in her chair to the music and laughing so hard she practically fell into his lap,” a source told The Daily Mail at the time. When they left, Robach stood about 20 feet away from Holmes on the sidewalk as he called an Uber. When the Uber, Robach and Holmes got in together and rode to Holmes’ downtown Manhattan apartment, where Robach was not seen leaving.

The next day, Holmes was seen leaving his apartment with a backpack and duffle bag. He was also seen going to a restaurant near Robach’s West Village apartment after they filmed their morning segment of Good Morning America. After he ate alone at the restaurant, Holmes walked around the corner and repeatedly looked over his shoulder before continuing up the block, where Robach was waiting to pick him up in her blue BMW convertible, according to The Daily Mail. Robach and Holmes then drove two hours north to the city of Shawangunk Mountains, New York, where they checked into a remote cottage on the edge of Minnewaska State Park, where they brought their own food to cook and wine and beer to drink.

When they left, Holmes could be seen grabbing and patting Robach’s butt as she bent over to load their bags and their leftover food and drinks into her car. Days later, while recording a segment on robes without Holmes for Good Morning America on November 16, 2022, Robach referenced her co-host’s love for robes. “I wish TJ was here,” Good Morning America contributor Tory Johnson said during the segment, to which Robach responded, “He loves his robes. He walks around the hallways with them.” A day later, on November 17, 2022, Holmes and Robach were seen again at New York University Langone, where Holmes was seen leaving with Robach and her best friend, who walked Robach’s golden doodle, Brody, while Holmes stayed in Robach’s apartment with her, according to The Daily Mail.

Who is Amy Robach’s husband?

Who is Amy Robach’s husband, Andrew Shue? Robach and Shue, an actor, married in 2010 and split in 2022. Before their relationship, Robach was married to Tim McIntosh from 1996 to 2008. They share two children: daughters Ava, who was born in 2002, and Analise, who was born in 2006. (Both of Robach’s daughters walked down the aisle with Robach at her wedding to Shue in 2010.) Shue, for his part, was married to florist Jennifer Hageney from 1994 to 2008. They share three children: sons Nathaniel, who was born in 1996, Aiden, who was born in 1999, and Wyatt, who was born in 2004.

Shue is an actor who is best known for his role as Billy Campbell on FOX’s Melrose Place, which he starred on as a series regular for 191 episodes from 1992 to 1999. He also starred in TV shows like The Wonder Years and movies like The Karate Kid, The Rainmaker and Gracie, which he worked on with his sister, Elisabeth, brother, John, and brother-in-law at the time, David Guggenheim, who won an Oscar for the 2006 documentary, Inconvenient Truth. Gracie, which is based on Elisabeth’s childhood as the only girl on an all-boys soccer team, pays tribute to the Shues’ older brother, Will, who died in an accident in 1988.

Along with his acting career, Shue also played professional soccer for Zimbabwe’s Bulawayo Highlanders and was the only white player in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. He also played one game with the Los Angeles United of Continental Indoor Soccer League in 1993 and two games with the Anaheim Splash in 1994. Shue played five more games with the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer, where he had one assist, in 1996. He retired in 1997 after he spent the whole season on injured reserve. Shue is also the co-founder and on the board of directors of the nonprofit organization DoSomething, which motivates young people to make positive change both online and offline. Shue co-founded the nonprofit with his childhood best friend, Michael Sanchez, whom he also launched the site, CafeMom, with in 2006. The site was shut down in.2018. Shue was also the host of the podcast “Mad Life” with his mother-in-law, Joan Robach, and comedian, Chuck Nice.

Shue and Robach also co-wrote a children’s book together, titled Better Together, in October 2021. The book, which was inspired by Shue and Robach’s blended family, follows a family of chipmunks and a family of squirrels who must find a way to live together after a thunderstorm causes them to flee from their homes.

“We felt that there was a story in our family’s story that could resonate with blended families, but also could just resonate with people in general in the country who are struggling a little bit to find the love and the common ground that we all share,” Shue told People in 2021. “We used to actually tell [our kids] stories, and especially the little ones, about the animals in our yard and how they all became a family together,” Robach added. “And so we used to joke and say, ‘One day we should write a children’s book about how family isn’t just about who you’re related to by blood, but who you choose to love, who you choose to respect, and who you choose to find common ground with.’ ”

Who is TJ Holmes’ wife?

Who is TJ Holmes’ wife, Marilee Fiebig? Holmes and Fiebig, a lawyer, married in 2010 and split in 2022. They share one child together, daughter Sabine, who was born in 2013. He also has two other children, daughter Brianna and son Jaidan, from his marriage to Amy Freson, whom he divorced in 2007.

Fiebig is an immigration lawyer who is admitted to practice in the state of Georgia and the state of New York, according to Justia. She graduated from Vanderbilt University Law School. Fiebig is also the Chief Diversity Office for the nonprofit organization Save the Children, where she’s worked since June 2021. According to an interview with Vanguard Law Magazine in 2019, Fiebig was hired as a lawyer for Wilhelmina International Inc. in 2017. She went on to become the company’s Vice President of Operation and General Counsel, where she worked as an immigration lawyer to smooth the immigration process for young people to work in environments free from exploitation, harassment and other forms of abuse. “I credit the company for recognizing the importance of a woman’s point of view in upper management,” Holmes told the magazine at the time. “As a woman, I think I have a natural empathy for them [models] and can provide a unique perspective. I fully embrace that part of who I am.”

While at Wilhelmina, Fiebig worked specifically with foreign models. “We’ll collect all the necessary documentation to build a case for our models,”she said. “If there’s a way of showing why a model is extraordinary, we’ll find it.” She continued, “When I came on board, I don’t think the CEO [Bill Wackermann] or I could have foreseen all the industrywide issues about sexual harassment that were about to unfold. To his credit, he took it very seriously and found it beneficial to have someone with my skillset and perspective to help the company navigate this very sensitive area.”

Fiebig, one of three children who are all lawyers, was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and moved to the United States with her family when she was five years old. Her father, William Fiebig, was a former Peace Corps volunteer, while her mother, Pauline Fiebig, is a native of Congo. Fiebig received her United States citizenship while attending elementary school in Florida. “It was one of the proudest moments in my life,”Fiebig told Vanguard Law Magazine. “Though the process was more straightforward than it is today, it still wasn’t automatic. Given how passionate she was about education in light of the lack of similar opportunities she had growing up in the Congo, I was motivated at a very young age to further mine.”

Along with her legal career, Fiebig was also the Chief of Staff at Roc Nation. According to her Instagram, Fiebig is also on the Board of Trustees Board of Trustees for the Brooklyn Independent Middle School and works as a mentor for Unlock Her Potential.

