Amy Robach’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Makes on ‘Good Morning America’ vs. Her Co-Hosts

With more than two decades on television, it’s understandable why fans have wondered about Amy Robach’s net worth and how much she makes on Good Morning America compared to her co-hosts.

Robach, whose full name is Amy Joanne Robach, was born on February 6, 1973, in East Lansing, Michigan. She attended the University of Georgia, where she received a degree in broadcast journalism. Robach’s broadcast career started in 1995 when she was hired as a reporter at Charleston, South Carolina’s WCBD. She then worked at Washington D.C.’s WTTG before she moved to MSNBC in 2003. In 2007, Robach was became a co-anchor on Weekend Today, the Today show’s weekend news show. She hosted the show until 2012 when she moved to ABC News, where she became co-anchor on 20/20. Robach is the current co-anchor on Good Morning America‘s GMA3: What You Need To Know, along with TJ Holmes and Jennifer Ashton.

In November 2022, Robach and Holmes became embroiled in a cheating scandal after reports they had an affair while still married to their spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig. A source told Page Six at the time that Robach and Holmes’ alleged affair started in March 2022 and left their spouses in August 2022. They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret. The producers at GMA are shocked to hear they are having an affair,” a source told Page Six at the time. A day after reports of their affair, Page Six reported that Robach and Holmes arrived at Good Morning America together “as a couple” and as if “nothing had happened,” with a source telling the site that the two maintain that their relationship didn’t become romantic until after they had broken up with their spouses. “They’re in a relationship, they’re very happy. They are both broken up from their spouses and they’re two consenting adults — they have the right to do what they want,” the source said.

But back to Amy Robach’s net worth. So…what is Amy Robach’s net worth and how much does she make on Good Morning America? Read on for what we know about Amy Robach’s net worth and what she’s made throughout her career.

How much does Amy Robach make on Good Morning America?

How much does Amy Robach make on Good Morning America? Robach joined Good Morning America as a correspondent in July 2012 before she was promoted to a news anchor in March 2014. In March 2020, Robach started hosting ABC’s Pandemic: What You Need to Know, a daytime show focused on news around the COVID-19 pandemic that aired in the slot held by GMA3: Strahan & Sara. The show later replaced GMA3: Strahan & Sara and was retitled as GMA3: What You Need To Know, with a new focus on general news. The show is hosted by Robach, as well as TJ Holmes and Jennifer Ashton.

So how much does Amy Robach make on Good Morning America? Robach’s annual salary is $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Robach’s salary is on the lower end for Good Morning America‘s hosts. According to The Wrap, George Stephanopoulos makes an annual salary of between $15 million to $18 million for his work on Good Morning America, ABC News and This Week. Stephanopoulous—who is one of Good Morning America’s three main anchors along with Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan—signed a four-year deal with ABC for $65 million in 2019, which amounts to between $15 million to $18 million each year. Roberts makes $18 million per year on Good Morning America, while Strahan makes $17 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. As for other Good Morning America hosts, the site reports that Lara Spencer makes $3 million per year; and Ginger Zee makes $500,000 per year;

What is Amy Robach’s net worth?

What is Amy Robach’s net worth? Amy Robach’s net worth is $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Along with what she makes on Good Morning America, Amy Robach’s net worth also includes what she earned from news networks like Charleston, South Carolina’s WCBD, where she worked from 1995 to 1999; Washington D.C.’s WTTG, where she worked from 1999 to 2003; and MSNBC where she started in 2003. While at MSNBC, Robach filled in as an anchor on programs like Weekend Today and Countdown with Keith Olbermann and Morning Joe. She became a co-anchor on Weekend Today in July 2007 and left in May 2012 to move to ABC News, where she worked as a co-anchor on 20/20 in 2018.

In an interview with Variety at the time, Robach explained she wanted to bring more news fans to 20/20. “I want to move people. I want to make people feel things and think things and see things they maybe hadn’t before,” she said. “I want to have an impact, bottom line, and I want the show to have an impact, and I hope we can do that.” She continued, “You think you know thew whole story. You think you have your opinion about this person, and then you sit down with them, spend the day with them and dig in deep.” She also explained how 20/20 is different than other similar programs like Dateline on NBC. “We are definitely going to be focused on crime, but I say that with a caveat. I think what has always made 20/20 special is our willingness to move when big stories break,” Robach said. “I’ve always had a breaking-news gene in me.” She continued, “I love being able to throw back the curtain and have people see things from a different perspective.”

Along with her journalism career, Robach is also a published author. In 2015, she published a memoir titled Better: How I Let Go of Control, Held On to Hope, and Found Joy in My Darkest Hour about her journey with breast cancer. Robach’s breast cancer journey started in September 2013 when she had an on-air mammogram on Good Morning America in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. Robach, who was 40 years old at the time and had no history of cancer in her family, explained in the book that almost said no when Good Morning America producers asked her to do the mammogram but was convinced when her co-anchor, Robin Roberts, a breast cancer survivor told her, “I can pretty much guarantee it will save a life.” Weeks later, Robach announced in an episode of Good Morning America in 2013 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. “I have breast cancer,” she said in the episode. Robach unerwent a bilateral mastectomy, where doctors found a second malignant tumor in her other breast and discovered that the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes. She underwent eight rounds of chemotherapy, radiation and reconstructive surgery. Robach announced she was cancer-free in March 2022.

Along with her memoir, Robach co-wrote a children’s book, titled Better Together, with her husband at the time, Andrew Shue, in 2021. The book, which was inspired by Shue and Robach’s blended family, follows a family of chipmunks and a family of squirrels who must find a way to live together after a thunderstorm causes them to flee from their homes.

Robach and Shue, an actor best known for his role as Billy Campbell on Melrose Place, married in 2010 and separated in 2022. They co-parent five children from their previous marriages. Robach shares daughters Ava, born in 2002, and Analise, born in 2006, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, while Shue shares sons Nathaniel, born in 1996, Aiden, born in 1999, and Wyatt, born in 2004, with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney. “We felt that there was a story in our family’s story that could resonate with blended families, but also could just resonate with people in general in the country who are struggling a little bit to find the love and the common ground that we all share,” Shue told People in 2021 of Better Together. “We used to actually tell [our kids] stories, and especially the little ones, about the animals in our yard and how they all became a family together,” Robach added. “And so we used to joke and say, ‘One day we should write a children’s book about how family isn’t just about who you’re related to by blood, but who you choose to love, who you choose to respect, and who you choose to find common ground with.'”

Robach told People that another “cool lesson” she wants readers to take from Better Together is that “your way isn’t the only way and it’s not even necessarily the best way.” “Learning from other people about how they do things or what they like to eat or what they like to do, you can learn a whole new set of skills,” she said. “The whole better together concept is just teaching people that it’s not about whose side you’re on or who did it better. It’s about coming together.” Robach and Shue also told People at the time about how “blown away” they were by how naturally their kids came together as a blended family. “I think that was the most beautiful part of it, just to see how well and how willing they were to ultimately love each other. That was a beautiful thing,” Robach said. Shue added, “We’re able to see the fruits of our labor, and see how the kids are all getting along and how much they appreciate each other, even though they aren’t blood relatives, that they too have built a family and a sense of family.”

For more about Amy Robach, read her 2015 memoir, Better: How I Let Go of Control, Held On to Hope, and Found Joy in My Darkest Hour. The book, which became a New York Times bestseller, takes readers through Robach’s journey with breast cancer, with started in September 2013 when she had an on-air mammogram on Good Morning America to promote Breast Cancer Awareness month and was officially diagnosed with breast cancer three weeks later. The book also recounts the moment Robach and her husband at the time, Andrew Shue, learned of her diagnosis, how they told their two young daughters and the bilateral mastectomy and six months of chemotherapy treatments that followed to save her life. Robach

“lays bare the emotional toll of her experience and mines her past for the significant moments that gave her the resilience to face each day. And she describes the incredible support network that lifted her when she hit bottom,” reads the publisher’s description.

