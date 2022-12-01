Amy Robach & Her Husband Are Officially Divorcing After Her Rumored Affair With TJ Holmes—They’ve Been ‘Rocky’ For Years

Scroll To See More Images

Ever since rumors of her affair with her Good Morning America co-host TJ Holmes, fans have wanted to know about Amy Robach’s husband, Andrew Shue, how they met and where they are now.

Robach and Shue, an actor, married in 2010 after less than a year of dating. Though they don’t have any children together, Robach and Shue co-parent five kids from their previous marriages. Robach has two daughters, Ava and Analise, from her marriage to ex-husband, Tim McIntosh, whle Shue has three sons, Nathaniel, Aiden and Wyatt, from his marriage to ex-wife, Jennifer Hageney. Robach and Shue divorced their spouses less than a year before they started dating.

In an interview with People in 2021, Shue and Robach opened up about they were “blown away” by how naturally their kids came together as a blended family. “I think that was the most beautiful part of it, just to see how well and how willing they were to ultimately love each other. That was a beautiful thing,” Robach said. Shue added, “We’re able to see the fruits of our labor, and see how the kids are all getting along and how much they appreciate each other, even though they aren’t blood relatives, that they too have built a family and a sense of family.”

After more than 11 years of marriage, reports came out in November 2022 that Robach had cheated on Shue with her Good Morning America co-host, TJ Holmes. A source told Page Six at the time that Robach and Holmes (who is married to lawyer Marilee Fiebig) left their spouses in August 2022 and started their affair in 2022 after they began training together for the New York City Marathon, which they ran together three weeks before their alleged relationship became public. A source told People at the time, however, that rumors of Robach and Holmes’ affair started long before they started training for the New York City Marathon. “There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago,” the source said. “A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it, because you can see there’s a mutual affection there. But everyone ultimately chalked it up to friendship because they always said they were both happily married.

But back to Amy Robach’s husband. So…who is Amy Robach’s husband, Andrew Shue and how did they meet? Read on for what we know about Amy Robach’s husband and where they are now after her cheating scandal with TJ Holmes.

What was Amy Robach’s husband response to the TJ Holmes’ affair rumors?

What was Amy Robach’s husband Andrew Shue’s response to the TJ Holmes affair rumors? After reports of Robach and Holmes’ affair, Shue deleted all photos of his wife on his Instagram. A source told Page Six on December 1, 2022, that Robach and Shue’s marriage had been “rocky” before her alleged affair with Holmes and their divorce was “almost finalized” by the time Robach and Holmes’ alleged relationship went public. “Amy and Andrew are divorcing, it’s almost finalized. He moved out earlier this summer,” the insider said. “They’ve constantly had problems over the years and they finally broke up.”

The source also told Page Six it “wouldn’t surprise” them if both Robach and Shue dated other people during their marriage. “It wouldn’t surprise me. She and Andrew had their rocky moments — they almost broke up a few times over the years. But it’s not like Amy is some serial philanderer.”

Who is Amy Robach’s husband, Andrew Shue?

Who is Amy Robach’s husband, Andrew Shue? Robach and Shue, an actor, married in 2010 and split in 2022. Before their relationship, Robach was married to Tim McIntosh from 1996 to 2008. They share two children: daughters Ava, who was born in 2002, and Analise, who was born in 2006. (Both of Robach’s daughters walked down the aisle with Robach at her wedding to Shue in 2010.) Shue, for his part, was married to florist Jennifer Hageney from 1994 to 2008. They share three children: sons Nathaniel, who was born in 1996, Aiden, who was born in 1999, and Wyatt, who was born in 2004.

Shue is an actor who is best known for his role as Billy Campbell on FOX’s Melrose Place, which he starred on as a series regular for 191 episodes from 1992 to 1999. He also starred in TV shows like The Wonder Years and movies like The Karate Kid, The Rainmaker and Gracie, which he worked on with his sister, Elisabeth, brother, John, and brother-in-law at the time, David Guggenheim, who won an Oscar for the 2006 documentary, Inconvenient Truth. Gracie, which is based on Elisabeth’s childhood as the only girl on an all-boys soccer team, pays tribute to the Shues’ older brother, Will, who died in an accident in 1988.

Along with his acting career, Shue also played professional soccer for Zimbabwe’s Bulawayo Highlanders and was the only white player in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. He also played one game with the Los Angeles United of Continental Indoor Soccer League in 1993 and two games with the Anaheim Splash in 1994. Shue played five more games with the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer, where he had one assist, in 1996. He retired in 1997 after he spent the whole season on injured reserve. Shue is also the co-founder and on the board of directors of the nonprofit organization DoSomething, which motivates young people to make positive change both online and offline. Shue co-founded the nonprofit with his childhood best friend, Michael Sanchez, whom he also launched the site, CafeMom, with in 2006. The site was shut down in.2018. Shue was also the host of the podcast “Mad Life” with his mother-in-law, Joan Robach, and comedian, Chuck Nice.

Shue and Robach also co-wrote a children’s book together, titled Better Together, in October 2021. The book, which was inspired by Shue and Robach’s blended family, follows a family of chipmunks and a family of squirrels who must find a way to live together after a thunderstorm causes them to flee from their homes.

“We felt that there was a story in our family’s story that could resonate with blended families, but also could just resonate with people in general in the country who are struggling a little bit to find the love and the common ground that we all share,” Shue told People in 2021. “We used to actually tell [our kids] stories, and especially the little ones, about the animals in our yard and how they all became a family together,” Robach added. “And so we used to joke and say, ‘One day we should write a children’s book about how family isn’t just about who you’re related to by blood, but who you choose to love, who you choose to respect, and who you choose to find common ground with.'”

How did Amy Robach and Andrew Shue meet?

How did Amy Robach and Andrew Shue meet? Robach and Shue met at a book party in April 2009 and were introduced to each other by mutual friends. They got engaged in September 2009, a year after Shue’s divorce from ex-wife Jennifer Hageney and Robach’s divorce from ex-husband Tim McIntosh. They married in February 2010 at the Lighthouse at Chelse Piers overlooking the Hudson River in New York City. “It was the most beautiful night in every way,” Shue and Robach told People at the time. “Despite snow, high winds, flight and train delays, every guest made it to the night to share our in our new beginning.” The wedding was the same day as Robach’s 37th birthday. Shue’s mother, Anne Harms, officiated the ceremony.

In October 2013, Robach was diagnosed with breast cancer after she had an on-air mammogram as part of Good Morning America‘s October Pink initiative. She underwent a bilateral mastectomy and eight rounds of chemotherapy. In an interview with People in 2015, Robach explained how her cancer diagnosis affected their relationship. “We were learning how to live with each other and raise kids together,” she said. “This was not something I would wish on anyone’s marriage, but I think it was especially hard on a newer marriage. All of a sudden I felt like I needed him in a very needy way, and that’s not my personality. When I had my crisis I completely crumbled. It threw everything up in the air. It was rough for several months.” Shue added, “We knew what we had when we found each other, and we knew that if we could just get back to what our connection was about and just be honest about the fears, then we could get through it.”

In 2019, Robach and Shue ran together in the New York City Marathon. “When I found out that race day falls the same week as my 6-year cancer-versary, it just felt right,” Robach told People at the time. She continued, “Andrew and I are sticking together from start to finish. Our goal is to enjoy every mile.” (Robach later ran the New York City Marathon with her Good Morning America co-host, TJ Holmes, who she allegedly cheated on Shue with, in 2022.) Robach deleted her Instagram in November 2022 after news broke of her and Holmes’ alleged affair.

Did Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have an affair?

Did Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have an affair? Page Six reported on November 30, 2022, that Good Morning America hosts, Amy Robach and TJ Holmes, left their spouses in August 2022 after a months-long affair. Robach was married to actor Andrew Shue since 2010, while Holmes was married to lawyer Marilee Fiebig since 2010. A source told Page Six at the time that Robach and Holmes’ affair started in March 2022 after they began training together for the New York City Marathon, which they were photographed together at on November 6, 2022, less than three weeks before news broke of their affair.

The GMA hosts were seen “canoodling” in bars near ABC News’ office in New York City in May 2022, and left their spouses in August 2022. “They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret. The producers at GMA are shocked to hear they are having an affair,” a source told Page Six at the time. The Daily Mail also reported at the time that rumors of Robach and Holmes’ affair first sparked in June 2022 “when they were in London together filming the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee for ABC and staff were buzzing about the intimacy between them,” a source said. The insider added, “Everyone knows that Amy and T.J. have been close friends for a long time now, running together and even socializing as a foursome with each other’s spouses.” The Daily Mail also reported that the head of ABC News, Kim Godwin, knew of Robach and Holmes’ affair before it went public.

A source also told People at the time that there were rumors of an affair between Robach and Holmes in 2021, a year before their relationship became public. “There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago,” the source said. “A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it, because you can see there’s a mutual affection there. But everyone ultimately chalked it up to friendship because they always said they were both happily married.” Another source, however, denied the affair to People at the time and claimed that Robach and Holmes’ romance didn’t start until after they separated from their spouses. “This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other,” the insider said. “The relationship didn’t start until after that.” The source continued, “She’s got nothing to hide. They were both separated so they felt very comfortable dating in the open after that. Their spouses had moved out, even! So they were not hiding anything.”

Robach restricted comments on her Instagram around November 2022 when fans noticed she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring in photos and hadn’t posted her husband for a while. Both Robach and Holmes have since deleted their Instagram accounts.

News broke of Robach and Holmes’ affair on November 30, 2022, after The Daily Mail published photos of the GMA hosts at O’Donoghue’s Irish Bar in New York City, near where Robach and Holmes film Good Morning America, where they were seen flirting with each other on November 10, 2022. A source told The Daily Mail at the time that Robach and Holmes went to the pair after filming a daily pre-recorded segment of Good Morning America. The Daily Mail reported that Robach and Holmes left ABC Studios separately and walked alone to the bar, where they reunited at a far corner in the restaurant. “They were totally into each other. She was giggling at whatever he was saying, and they were looking at each other’s phones. At one point she was kind of dancing in her chair to the music and laughing so hard she practically fell into his lap,” a source told The Daily Mail at the time. When they left, Robach stood about 20 feet away from Holmes on the sidewalk as he called an Uber. When the Uber, Robach and Holmes got in together and rode to Holmes’ downtown Manhattan apartment, where Robach was not seen leaving.

The next day, Holmes was seen leaving his apartment with a backpack and duffle bag. He was also seen going to a restaurant near Robach’s West Village apartment after they filmed their morning segment of Good Morning America. After he ate alone at the restaurant, Holmes walked around the corner and repeatedly looked over his shoulder before continuing up the block, where Robach was waiting to pick him up in her blue BMW convertible, according to The Daily Mail. Robach and Holmes then drove two hours north to the city of Shawangunk Mountains, New York, where they checked into a remote cottage on the edge of Minnewaska State Park, where they brought their own food to cook and wine and beer to drink.

When they left, Holmes could be seen grabbing and patting Robach’s butt as she bent over to load their bags and their leftover food and drinks into her car. Days later, while recording a segment on robes without Holmes for Good Morning America on November 16, 2022, Robach referenced her co-host’s love for robes. “I wish TJ was here,” Good Morning America contributor Tory Johnson said during the segment, to which Robach responded, “He loves his robes. He walks around the hallways with them.” A day later, on November 17, 2022, Holmes and Robach were seen again at New York University Langone, where Holmes was seen leaving with Robach and her best friend, who walked Robach’s golden doodle, Brody, while Holmes stayed in Robach’s apartment with her, according to The Daily Mail.

For more about Amy Robach, read her 2015 memoir, Better: How I Let Go of Control, Held On to Hope, and Found Joy in My Darkest Hour. The book, which became a New York Times bestseller, takes readers through Robach’s journey with breast cancer, with started in September 2013 when she had an on-air mammogram on Good Morning America to promote Breast Cancer Awareness month and was officially diagnosed with breast cancer three weeks later. The book also recounts the moment Robach and her husband at the time, Andrew Shue, learned of her diagnosis, how they told their two young daughters and the bilateral mastectomy and six months of chemotherapy treatments that followed to save her life. Robach

“lays bare the emotional toll of her experience and mines her past for the significant moments that gave her the resilience to face each day. And she describes the incredible support network that lifted her when she hit bottom,” reads the publisher’s description.

