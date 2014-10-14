Amy Poehler Opens Up About Split From Will Arnett: ‘Getting a Divorce Really Sucks’

UPDATE: More details are being released from Amy’s upcoming memoir, and they are juicy! In an excerpt obtained by The Mirror, Poehler goes into detail about her past experiences with drug use and the status of her.. um… extracurricular activities these days. “I tried cocaine, which I instantly loved but eventually hated,” she writes. “Cocaine is terrific if you want to hang out with people you don’t know very well and play ping-pong all night. It’s bad for almost everything else … The day after cocaine is rough.”

Recalling a New Years Eve party with her Upright Citizen’s Brigade community in which she indulged in the white stuff and everyone “danced and drank water and loved each other,” the fall was worse than the high. “I also remember the next day when I thought I had no friends and I was so sad I wanted to sink into the carpet and permanently live there.”

But nowadays, she sticks to the natural stuff, if anything. “How do you explain to a 4-and 6-year-old that you can’t play ‘Rescue Bots’ because you have to spend all day in bed eating Cape Cod potato chips and watching ‘The Bicycle Thief?'” she says. “I can’t perform, drive or write stoned, and therefore I smoke pot a lot less than I used to.”

PREVIOUSLY:

She may have the sunniest disposition this side of Pawnee, Indiana, but Amy Poehler is getting real about the hardships of divorce in her new memoir, Yes Please.

Opening up for the first time about the demise of her 10-year marriage to actor Will Arnett, the “Parks and Recreation” star is careful not to sugarcoat the difficulty of divorce.

While she says the reasons are “too sad” and “too personal” to discuss in detail, she explains, “When you are a person going through a divorce you feel incredibly alone, yet you are constantly reminded by society of how frequently divorce happens and how common it has become. You aren’t allowed to feel special, but no one knows the specific ways you are in pain.”

“Imagine spreading everything you care about on a blanket and then tossing the whole thing up in the air,” she goes on. “The process of divorce is about loading that blanket, throwing it up, watching it all spin, and worrying what stuff will break when it lands.”

While she freely admits that “getting a divorce really sucks,” she takes the high road when discussing how she and Arnett co-parent their two young boys, Archie, 6 and Able, 5. “I am proud of how my ex-husband, Will, and I have been taking care of our children,” she writes. “I am beyond grateful he is their father; and I don’t think a ten-year marriage constitutes failure.”

One thing she’s proven is that there is life after divorce. Not only is she at the top of her game professionally, but she’s found love again with comedian Nick Kroll, who she credits with knowing just how to calm her down.

“I have a boyfriend who knows how to settle me,” she says of the “Kroll Show” star. “He puts his hand on my chest and tells me boring stories…On one of our first nights together I woke up apologizing for my snoring and he pulled out two earplugs he had worn to bed so he could hear what I was saying.” According to Poehler, “It was one of the most romantic gestures I have ever seen.”

Yes, Please is out October 28.