Amy Adams’ Net Worth Reveals Why She’s Returning as Giselle in ‘Disenchanted’—How Much She Makes

Adams, whose full name is Amy Lou Adams, was born on Vicenza, Italy, August 20, 1974. In an interview with Elle UK in 2013, Adams revealed that she fell into acting after she graduated from high school and “needed a job.” “I graduated high school and I didn’t have a skill set and I didn’t want to go to college. I needed a job. This is what I could do. And I like it, but it can be very painful. You feel so vulnerable all the time on set, so exposed,” she said. “But I had that same feeling of being exposed when I was a waitress, I have it at parties, I have it here. I’d love to be a diva. But I’d then have to send so many apology notes for my abhorrent behavior.”

Adams’ first major role came in 2002 when she starred with Leonardo diCaprio and Tom Hanks in Steven Spielberg’s Catch Me if You Can. She received her first Oscar nomination in 2005 for her role in Junebug. She went on to receive five more Oscar nominations for 2009’s Doubt, 2011’s The Fighter, 2013’s The Master, 2014’s American Hustle and 2019’s Vice, as well as star in box office hits like Enchanted and Man of Steel.

So what is Amy Adams’ net worth? Read on for what we know about Amy Adams’ net worth and how much she’s made from comic book movies like Man of Steel to awards favorites like American Hustle

How much did Amy Adams make for Enchanted?

How much did Amy Adams make for Enchanted? Adams played Giselle, a princess-to-be who is exiled from her animated world into live-action New York, in 2007’s Enchanted and its sequel, 2022’s Disenchanted. Enchanted grossed more than $340.5 million worldwide, including $127.8 million in the United States and Canada alone. It was the 15th highest-grossing movie of 2007 and was the number-one movie on Thanksgiving Day 2007. The movie was also nominated for three Oscars at 80th Academy Awards and two awards at 65th Golden Globes, including a nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Adams.

So…what did Amy Adams make for Enchanted? While Adams’ exact salary for Enchanted isn’t known, The Hollywood Reporter reported in 2009 that she made $5 million for 2010’s Leap Year, which premiered less than three years after Enchanted, so it’s possible she could’ve made around the same number for Enchanted. Celebrity Net Worth also reports that Adams earns between $10 million to $20 million each year.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2022, Adams explained why it was a”little” difficult to find Giselle’s voice in Disenchanted after not playing her for more than a decade. “Just a little. What’s fun is Giselle has such a music to her voice. She still definitely has the Giselle-isms, but when we meet her in the first movie, she’s just so of the world of Andalasia. When we meet her in this movie, she hasn’t lost her magic, but she’s definitely lived in this world now for a period of time. But she still is Giselle — and magic, it’s still there,” she said. As for what it was like to play Giselle again, Adams told Entertainment Weekly about what the character meant to her for the past 15 years. “It was such a big part of my life. It was so important to me. I was just starting, and I was really interested in doing so many things, that I didn’t necessarily appreciate Giselle in the way she should be appreciated. Now I do,” she said. She continued of what Giselle “awakened” in her: “I’m trying to think of a way to put it. Dare I say optimism? It’s a hard thing to have sometimes, but I do love the way that she always tries to find good in a situation. That doesn’t mean that she won’t stand up for what’s right, but she always tries to do it in a way that respects and values everybody.”

How much did Amy Adams make for American Hustle?

How much did Amy Adams make for American Hustle? Adams played Sydney Prosser, also known as Lady Edith Greensly, in 2013’s American Hustle. The movie grossed more than $251.2 million worldwide, including $150.1 million in the United States and Canada alone. It was also nominated for 10 Oscars at the 86th Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Adams. Adams also won the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her performance in American Hustle at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards.

So…what did Amy Adams make for American Hustle? Deadline reported in 2015 that Adams made $1.25 million and received seven points on the back end for 45 days of work on American Hustle. In comparison, her co-star Jennifer Lawrence made $1.25 million and received a $250,000 in deferred compensation and seven points on the back end for 19 days of work. Adams’ other co-star Christian Bale made $2.5 million and received nine points on the back end for 45 days of work, while her other co-star Bradley Cooper made $2.5 million and received nine points on the back end for 46 days of work. Deadline also reported that Bale and Cooper each gave a point from their back ends to bring Lawrence up, and director David O’Russell, Sony and Annapurna Pictures also gave up some of their back end points for the cast.

Adams responded to the pay gap between her and her American Hustle co-stars in an interview with GQ UK in 2016. “I didn’t speak about it before and I’m probably not going to speak about it forever, because I disagreed with . . . not Jennifer per se, but people who had opinions on how women should go about negotiating,” she said. “The truth is we hire people to negotiate on our behalf, men and women . . . I knew I was being paid less and I still agreed to do it because the option comes down to do it or don’t do it. So you just have to decide if it’s worth it for you. It doesn’t mean I liked it.”

Adams also revealed she supported an essay Lawrence wrote at the time in Lena Dunham’s Lenny newsletter about her experience with pay gaps. “I’m really proud of Jennifer. What I liked [about the essay] is that it was not necessarily about getting paid, or not getting paid… It’s like we [women] have been conditioned to not be controversial, to not cause problems. It’s about finding your voice,” she said.

What is Amy Adams’ net worth?

What is Amy Adams’ net worth? Amy Adams’ net worth is $60 million, with $10 million to $20 million earned each year, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Along with what she made for Enchanted and American Hustle, Amy Adams’ net worth also includes her earnings from movies like Arrival, The Fighter, The Master, Vice and Leap Year, which she made $5 million for, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Amy Adams’ net also includes her work on TV shows like Sharp Objects and The Office. Vulture also reported in 2017 that Adams made seven-figures to play Lois Lane in 2013’s Man of Steel and her salary was “much bigger” than co-star that of Henry Cavill, who played Clark Kent / Superman.

In an interview with Elle UK in 2013, Adams opened up about feeling “lost and confused” after the success of her 2002 movie, Catch Me If You Can. “I choked. I felt this pressure to suddenly be this level of actress that I wasn’t confident enough to be. I did a series of really bad auditions, I let the nerves get the best of me,” she said. “And the couple of years after that it was, ‘I can’t do this. I’m not strong enough to continue with this level of rejection.’ It was, ‘What am I going to do with my life?’ I was staring down 30. I was lost, confused.” She also told the magazine why she preferred “not being noticed.” “I like not being noticed. It has been a struggle because I love performing, but if I’m in a group of people and someone has a bigger personality I’m like ‘Go ahead, and have fun!’ It looks like a lotta work,” she said. “I had an existential crisis at the Oscars, sitting next to Sean Penn and Meryl Streep and being like, ‘What am I doing here? I don’t belong here.’ I felt like it could all be taken away.”

