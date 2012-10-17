Amy Adams To Play Janis Joplin, Other Celebrities Who’ve Portrayed Rockers Onscreen

Portraying a famous person is incredibly difficult for an actor to do — especially when the person they’re starring as is a beloved rock ‘n’ roller. Music fans are particularly choosy about who they want to see embody their favorite musicians onscreen and, more often than not, those who attempt to do so are met with criticism.

When we heard the news today that Amy Adams would be starring in an upcoming biopic as legendary rock queen Janis Joplin, we were miffed: Can the “Enchanted” star who embarrassed herself singing at the Oscars really portray one of America’s greatest rock legends?

Maybe, maybe not, but Adams isn’t the first A-lister to take on a rock star role.

