Amsterdam’s Stedelijk Museum Opens “Bathtub” Wing

Amsterdam’s leading contemporary art museum, the Stedelijk, is brimming with original works from major 20th century talents like Henri Matisse, Jackson Pollock and Karl Appel.

But unlike its peer institutions around the world—the MoMA, for example, with its sleek white exterior—the traditional, old-fashioned aesthetic of the Stedelijk building, which was designed by A.W. Weissman in 1895, has always felt somewhat peculiar given its collection of contemporary artworks.

This weekend, however, the Stedelijk is upping its art world street cred, opening an enormous new addition along the southern wall. Aptly-named ‘the Bathtub’—indeed, it looks rather like a giant porcelain basin—the new wing took five years for designer Mels Crouwel of Benthem Crouwel Architects to complete.

Of course, the Bathtub isn’t just an aesthetic add-on: the new wing, which has a shiny, white-glazed exterior, gives the museum an additional twelve thousand square feet of exhibit space, from the upper-level display section (located in the bulbous, tub-like section) to a new below-ground gallery.

The wing also re-orients the museum to face Amsterdam’s “Museumplein,” or Museum Plaza, which is shared by the city’s major art destinations like the Rijksmuseum, Van Gogh Museum and the Concertgebouw. Importantly, it will also enable curators to mount a comprehensive exhibit of the permanent collection—hitherto only shown in sections, or on rotation—for the first time.

Of course, traditionalists may mourn the loss of the old building in its original form. But never fear, purists—to maintain the mood of the original museum-goers’ experience, Crouwel and his team kept colors and textures consistent from the old structure to the new, so that the transition wouldn’t be jarring.

The Stedelijk “Bathtub” opens Saturday, September 22 with a new exhibit, “Beyond Imagination,” showcasing emerging Dutch artists. Visit stedelijk.nl for more information.