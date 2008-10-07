Aminaka Wilson–Party-Dressing Savior

Now that we’re well into October, the fall party season is suddenly here, blindsiding me as usual. With at least two events and/or benefits per week from now until mid-November, my closet’s supply of cocktail dresses is dwindling faster than you can say “forced impulse purchase.” And then, of course, there’s the always-difficult question of what to wear over the multitude of frothy party dresses that is both warm enough for the first chills of fall AND chic enough to be worn with evening attire.

The unexpected answer this season? A badass leather motorcycle jacket. Think about it: it’ll protect you from the freezing November weather, give you some street cred, make it look as if you’re just not trying that hard, and it’ll give an edge to a dress that may be a bit too precious. Also? I’ve always kind of wanted to be the kind of girl who slides onto the back of her (hot) boyfriend’s motorcycle in a gorgeous evening gown after a black-tie gala and speeds off into the night. And….this is probably the closest I’ll ever get to that wishful scenario. Alas, it seems I don’t tend to attract the motorcycle-riding types.

In my feverish perusal for the perfect black leather jacket this morning, I came across my new designer obsession on Net-a-Porter.com: Aminaka Wilmont. This London-based design duo makes the BEST motocross jackets I’ve ever seen (Balenciaga’s got some new competition). With a classically fitted shape and futuristically sculpted wingtip shoulders, this is just the thing to throw on over anything from jeans and a tank, to your fanciest evening dress.

One less thing to worry about this season–gotta love it.