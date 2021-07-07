Amina Muaddi x Wolford Is All About Coordinated Hosiery & Heels

Scroll To See More Images

To be on the Internet is to know what an Amina Muaddi heel looks like—and to constantly be on the verge of spending half your weekly salary in order to buy a pair. The designer and her eponymous label have certifiably shaken up the shoe industry with a line of flare-heeled stilettos that come in some seriously incredible hues. Now, Muaddi has teamed up with Wolford to create a luxe collection of legwear and apparel that perfectly coordinates with all of her heels.

The 17-piece collection is available to shop on Wolford’s website now and features nine legwear garments and eight ready-to-wear designs, including a catsuit that comes with a pair of Muaddi’s heels built in. The legwear offerings range in price from $90 for sheer embellished socks to $540 for vegan leather stirrup tights.

So no, these are not the basic black tights you wore in high school. Although they would look amazing on a member of the new Gossip Girl cast, though. Just saying!

The clothes themselves come with a higher price tag—that catsuit I mentioned earlier retails for nearly $5,000. Yes—five thousand dollars. So unless you’re a Bella Hadid-level supermodel with an endless shopping budget, I recommend sticking to the range of tights and socks. Not that you would be settling! The selection includes a sexy pair of Latex Short Socks and another pair of fishnets that come covered in hand-applied Swarovski crystals.

In a press release about the new collection, Muaddi gushed about working with Wolford on the new capsule collection. “I’ve always been a Wolford fan and client, to me the brand represents the epitome of quality legwear and bodywear and a symbol of refined femininity,” she said. “I like to create modern products that feel timeless and boost the confidence of the person who wears them and I believe that through this collaboration we were able to bring our collided vision to life.”

Read on to shop the new collection on Wolford’s site now. The pieces will also be available in four exclusive pop-up shops around the world. They include the Galeries Lafayette in Paris from July 5, Selfridges in London and Antonia in Milan from July 10 and Bergdorf Goodman in New York City from July 19. Run, don’t walk!

Crystal Logo Socks

These Crystal Logo Socks are the most affordable buy in the collection at $90. Shop them in three colors for a schoolgirl look that Cher Horowitz would love.

Crystal Net Tights

These blingy Crystal Net Tights deserve their time to shine. They come in four colors ranging from a light tan to practical black, and I’d love them edged up with boots in addition to the Amina heels.

Split Lace Tights

These Split Lace Tights are the perfect combination between sweet and edgy. One part basic tight, one part lacy legwear, wear these when you can’t decide which version you love best.

Vegan Leather Stirrup

Who needs leather pants when you have the new Vegan Leather Stirrup? They’re so edgy and would pair perfectly with Muaddi’s Cinderella-inspired clear slingbacks.

Thong Tights

These ain’t your basic tights! The Thong Tights from the new collection come in three colors (including this standout green), so go ahead—be bold. The tights even include a seam at the toes so you can wear heeled flip-flops if you please!

Latex Short Socks

I am seriously lusting after these Latex Short Socks. They basically transform open-toed heels into sock boots, which is a great way to make the most of your Aminas year-round.