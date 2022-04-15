Rihanna’s Designer Just Responded to ‘Vile’ Rumors ASAP Rocky Cheated With Her Amid Rih’s Pregnancy

Putting an end to this. Amani Muaddi gave her take on the rumors that A$AP Rocky had an alleged affair with her amid his relationship with Rihanna. The fashion designer aired out her thoughts on her Instagram story on April 15, 2022.

ASAP Rocky’s cheating rumors first circulated on Twitter when fashion influencer Louis Pisano tweeted that the Fenty Beauty founder and “Sundress” rapper split on April 14, 2022. “Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. Amina was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label. ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes. Things apparently hit the fan at Craigs in LA… Allegedly this happened during Paris Fashion Week.”

Fans took to Twitter to discuss the scandal—making it one of the most trending stories of the day. The rumor emerged just a day after Vogue released their cover of Rihanna and her pregnancy. In the Vogue interview, Rihanna praised her relationship with A$AP Rocky, “What I love the most about us? Transparency with everything: how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are.”

Muaddi, who is close to the couple, addressed the rumors in her Instagram Story with the following: “I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” she began. “I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously.”

She then added, “However in the last 24 hr I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits.”

The designer then wished the couple and the rest of the public well. “I have to speak up as this is not directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for,” she wrote.While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy like and I go back to my business — I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!”