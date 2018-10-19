StyleCaster
The 2018 amFAR Gala Had the Coolest Red Carpet of the Year

The 2018 amFAR Gala Had the Coolest Red Carpet of the Year

The 2018 amFAR Gala Had the Coolest Red Carpet of the Year
Photo: Kevin Tachman/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR.

Though high-profile awards shows like the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, Emmy’s and Grammy’s typically demand the most red carpet attention, myriad other ceremonies boast the same head-turning style.

The latest event to catch our eye? The amFAR Gala, an annual black-tie gathering that raises money for its namesake, amFAR, a nonprofit organization specializing in funding AIDS research.

MORE: Chrissy Teigen’s Wide-Leg Velvet Palazzos Are the Chic Answer to Sweatpants

The ninth annual Los Angeles amFAR Gala was held Thursday night, and celebrities turned out in spades. Everyone from Heidi Klum and Gigi Gorgeous to Chris Tucker and Darren Criss showed up, but more notable than their attendance were their ensembles.

Stars hit the red carpet in head-to-toe head-turning fashion, with Katy Perry donning a feather cape resembling angel wings, Victoria Justice clad in neon ruffles and influencer Abla Sofy wearing a white jumpsuit with a dramatic silhouette.

MORE: ELLE’s Women in Hollywood Red Carpet Was Full of Stunning Style

Scroll down to take the same vicarious tour of the 2018 amFAR Gala red carpet as you would for any other ceremony, and prepare for seriously avant-garde style.

STYLECASTER | The 2018 amFAR Gala Had the Coolest Red Carpet of the Year | Victoria Justice
Victoria Justice
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | The 2018 amFAR Gala Had the Coolest Red Carpet of the Year | Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | The 2018 amFAR Gala Had the Coolest Red Carpet of the Year | Katy Perry
Katy Perry
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | The 2018 amFAR Gala Had the Coolest Red Carpet of the Year | Rumer Willis
Rumer Willis
Photo: Kevin Tachman/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR.
STYLECASTER | The 2018 amFAR Gala Had the Coolest Red Carpet of the Year | Abla Sofy
Abla Sofy
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR.
STYLECASTER | The 2018 amFAR Gala Had the Coolest Red Carpet of the Year | Eugene Sadovoy
Eugene Sadovoy
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | The 2018 amFAR Gala Had the Coolest Red Carpet of the Year | Kandee Johnson
Kandee Johnson
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images.

