AmFAR 2009 Milan Dinner Draws Scores of Stars

Last night, Milan Fashion Week took a turn for the charitable yet glamorous at the amFAR (Foundation for Aids) research event. Basically a publicist’s and celeb-junky’s fashion fantasy event, Janet Jackson, Rachel Bilson, and the incomparable Donatella Versace were in attendance. The event was a live auction, where Renzo Rosso won a DSquared jacket signed by a smattering of celebrities for 36,000 euros.

Kanye West and Amber Rose, who, thank God…is not wearing a leopard leotard again.

Chanel Iman and her boyfriend, looking all cute and in love in Milan.

Dita von Teese, donning one of the only shocks of color in a Fall ’09 Dolce & Gabbana.

Linda Evangelista draped in fur, diamonds, and supermodel gorgeousness.

Rachel Bilson, sweet and simple. Love her.