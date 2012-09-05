AmEx Partners With Fashion Sites To Bring Insane Sales During New York Fashion Week

We’re looking at you, AmEx customers, because if you’re a cardholder, you’re in luck this New York Fashion Week: The credit card company has teamed up with the likes of Harper’s Bazaar, Lucky Magazine, and The Fancy to give you a seamless fashion shopping experience.

While non-cardholders will be able to use these shopping platforms during the coming week, only cardholders will receive the best discounts — so if you’re holding one of those tiny pieces of plastic right now, rejoice! According to WWD, one discount on The Fancy starts at a 20% reduction on anything over $100.

To add to their repertoire this fashion week, AmEx is also bringing in fashion influences such as Prabal Gurung and Kelly Framel, of The Glamourai, to enhance The Fancy’s e-commerce site with celebrity picks. As for Lucky Magazine, Amex is partnering with their new shopping site, MyLuckyShops and looking to offer similar member discounts, as well as planning to help develop a unique e-commerce platform with Harper’s Bazaar in the coming months.