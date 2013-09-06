Livestream the Rebecca Minkoff Fashion Show!

[amex width=”690″][/amex]

Always wanted to be front row at New York Fashion Week? We’ve got your seat reserved, thanks to an exclusive livestream event.

Tune in here today as StyleCaster hosts American Express Unstaged’s first-ever live stream fashion show, featuring designer Rebecca Minkoff‘s new spring 2014 collection.

American Express Unstaged is a live stream series that pairs up artists to create original, live, digital events. This time around, AMEX will be hosting Minkoff’s runway show with a performance by Janelle Monáe!

Not only that, fans will get to follow live tweets from Minkoff herself, as she shares her inspirations for the collection and chats with fans.

Prior to the show, fashion fans will get to tweet live with E! “Fashion Police” co-host Kelly Osbourne, who will interview guests from the runway and host the event.

Tune in today, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. EST, to watch the show live and get a first-hand look at all the action complete with backstage views via photo reel and camera!

