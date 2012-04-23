‘America’s Next Top Model’ Judges Hit The Road, Who Will Take Their Place?

The rumors are true, ANTM fans. America’s Next Top Model will be returning for Cycle 19 without the beloved noted fashion photographer Nigel Barker, J. Alexander and Jay Manuel as judges. Tyra Banks confirmed the switch-up via Twitter early this morning: “Fierce & love 2 my Nigel, Jay & Miss J. ANTM turned us in2 a family. Excited for what the future holds for us.”

While we are sad to see the familiar faces go (it hasn’t been confirmed whether Kelly Cutrone will returning yet), we’re now anxiously awaiting the news about who will be accompanying Tyra next season. Of course we have a few ideas of our own, so click through the slideshow above to find out who we have our eyes on as next season’s judges. Who do you think should fill in the empty judge’s chairs? Let us know your picks in the comments section below!