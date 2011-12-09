‘American Psycho’ Author Wants Scott Disick To Be In Remake

I swear, sometimes people do things just to make me happy. As a huge fan of American Psycho, I was thrilled yesterday when it was announced that Lionsgate would be remaking the film — based off of Bret Easton Ellis‘ famous novel. How can you not be excited about this? What’s more fun than a crazy Wall Street yuppie getting a little too high on his power and deciding to slaughter tons of ladies?

I’ll tell you what’s better: Scott Disick starring as that yuppie! My love of the Disick is no secret, and nor is his love of American Psycho‘s protagonist Patrick Bateman. In fact, on one episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, he uses Bateman as an alias when prank calling momager Kris Jenner. Everything about Disick screams Bateman, from his 1980s style pocket squares and paisley patterned suits to his New York swagger.

Apparently, I’m not the only one who has noticed this, because Bret Easton Ellis took to his Twitter last night and proclaimed, “I have warned Lionsgate that I will not approve a new version of ‘American Psycho’ unless it stars SCOTT DISICK or MILES FISHER.” YES!!! I’m not familiar with Disick’s acting chops, but I’m pretty sure if you’ve been involved with the Kardashians for this long, you deserve an Academy Award.

What do you guys think? Is there anyone better to play the American Psycho than a true American psycho?