‘American Psycho’ Author Shares His Ridiculous Vision Of The Sequel On Twitter

A few months ago, famed author (and one of my favorite people to follow on Twitter) Bret Easton Ellis stated that if they made a remake of American Psycho, he would only greenlight it if Scott Disick starred. Considering that Mr. Disick does his best to emulate American Psycho‘s protagonist Patrick Bateman on a regular basis, this was music to my ears. I also love me some Scotty D, despite what you haters may say.

Anyway, this past weekend, Ellis took to his Twitter again — this time to chat about a potential American Psycho sequel. He proceeded to share his notes with his followers and even take suggestions. Some of the amazing gems included “Patrick loves Celebrity Apprentice and Chopped and the Kardashian’s. I think… Housewives of Beverly Hills?… NCIS?… What else?…” and my personal fave, “Patrick’s ideal threesome: Chris Brown and Rihanna…”

If you think this doesn’t sound amazing, you’re off your damn rocker. Oh, and something that really amused me was that the most perfect person in the world, Lauren Santo Domingo, chimed in, tweeting “does Patrick ask about me? He’s such a dick, really….” If LSD can get behind it, you can too.