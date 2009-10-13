American Music Awards: Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson Dominate

The American Music Award nominees were announced today and Taylor Swift and the late Michael Jackson are the forerunners in an array of categories. Taylor Swift was nominated for six awards and Michael Jackson was nominated for five. For a full list of the nominees and categories, click here.

Unlike the Grammys, The American Music Awards’ nominees are dictated by the Nielsen ratings for sales and radio data. Once the nominees are announced, fans can vote online to determine the winner.

I for one am glad to not be Taylor Swift right now and going against Michael Jackson: The King of Pop. If Taylor wins (which she likely won’t), she’ll probably be resented for winning against the late Michael Jackson. There’s no winning right now, Taylor; I recommend we just leave it at the sympathy the nation had for you after the MTV VMAs and call it a day.

The American Music Awards will air on November 22 at 8 pm EST on ABC.