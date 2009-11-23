American Music Awards: Red Carpet Hits and Misses

Besides JLo falling on her infamous ass, and Lady Gaga being naked as always but rocking it, the American Music Awards Sunday night was not exactly boring. Awards shows like this are always the prime time for D List celebrities to come out, dress weird, and be photographed. Because of this, here are our red carpet hits and misses.

Hits

Rihanna (above): Probably hard to sit down in, but the girl made for a pretty entrance.

Selena Gomez: The only girl at Disney who knows how to not look like an underage prostitute.

Shakira: We guess her hips really don’t lie…as they can’t hide much under this skintight Versace number.

Misses

Nicole Kidman: You look like a very tall mermaid who swallowed too much Pepto Bismol.

Chani Christie: Tap shorts in all forms are not a good look when you’re curvy…especially when they’re glitter tap shorts?

Bobby Trendy: You’re not Lady Gaga! Stop trying to be Lady Gaga!

Kristen Bell: We apologize for putting you under Bobby Trendy. If you had just worn a complete dress instead of a slutty roman Halloween costume…