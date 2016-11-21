Here’s What Everyone Wore on the American Music Awards Red Carpet

Judging by what we’ve seen so far on the red carpet, everyone’s bringing their A game on the style front to the American Music Awards tonight in L.A. Co-hosted by Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharoah, with presenters including the likes of Hailee Steinfeld, Chrissy Teigen and Bella Thorne, there’s plenty to see tonight—in addition to, you know, everything there is to hear. It is, after all, the American Music Awards.

But for now, we’re focusing on style. Ahead, find all of the red carpet looks from our favorite ladies at the show. With performances from Justin Bieber, Fifth Harmony, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Maroon 5, Kendrick Lamar, Sting, and many others, tonight is sure to be a style-studded affair—and sure to attract Hollywood’s finest.