StyleCaster
Share

Here’s What Everyone Wore on the American Music Awards Red Carpet

What's hot
StyleCaster

Here’s What Everyone Wore on the American Music Awards Red Carpet

by
Here’s What Everyone Wore on the American Music Awards Red Carpet
22 Start slideshow

Judging by what we’ve seen so far on the red carpet, everyone’s bringing their A game on the style front to the American Music Awards tonight in L.A. Co-hosted by Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharoah, with presenters including the likes of Hailee Steinfeld, Chrissy Teigen and Bella Thorne, there’s plenty to see tonight—in addition to, you know, everything there is to hear. It is, after all, the American Music Awards.

MORE: The Best Beauty Moments from the 2015 American Music Awards

But for now, we’re focusing on style. Ahead, find all of the red carpet looks from our favorite ladies at the show. With performances from Justin Bieber, Fifth Harmony, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Maroon 5, Kendrick LamarSting, and many others, tonight is sure to be a style-studded affair—and sure to attract Hollywood’s finest.

MORE: The Best Looks from the 2015 American Music Awards Red Carpet

0 Thoughts?
1 of 22
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid
Jenny McCarthy
Jenny McCarthy
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Ciara
Ciara
Teraji P. Henson
Teraji P. Henson
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor
Halsey
Halsey
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Garcelle Beauvais
Garcelle Beauvais
Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe
Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough
Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev
Rebecca Romijn
Rebecca Romijn
Hannah Davis
Hannah Davis

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Danish Tradition That’ll Get Rid of Monday Blues

The Danish Tradition That’ll Get Rid of Monday Blues
  • Gigi Hadid
  • Jenny McCarthy
  • Keke Palmer
  • Chrissy Teigen
  • Karlie Kloss
  • Selena Gomez
  • Lady Gaga
  • Ciara
  • Teraji P. Henson
  • Hailee Steinfeld
  • Bella Thorne
  • Olivia Munn
  • Heidi Klum
  • Teyana Taylor
  • Halsey
  • Ariana Grande
  • Garcelle Beauvais
  • Janelle Monáe
  • Julianne Hough
  • Nina Dobrev
  • Rebecca Romijn
  • Hannah Davis
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share