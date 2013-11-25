We always enjoy the American Music Awards a little more than other similar ceremonies—there are typically less awards handed out and way more live performances, plus it’s a given that the stars in attendance will have fun with their fashion choices.

That was definitely the case tonight, as we were pleasantly surprised by the slew of designer labels on the red carpet (Katy Perry in Oscar de la Renta before she changed into a seemingly un-PC geisha outfit, Jennifer Hudson in Dior), and just the right amont of music-industry glitz (hello Taylor Swift in a gold sequin Julien Macdonald micro-mini.)

Here, we’ve decided to round up the 15 best looks from the American Music Awards, so click through the gallery and let us know which looks you like best!!