‘American Idol’ Will End After Next Season

Since its debut in 2002, “American Idol—based on Simon Cowell‘s British stalwart “Pop Idol”—has become a pop culture phenomenon, standing the test of (prime) time for 14 seasons, so it’s kind of a shock that the reality singing competition will come to a close after next season, which starts in January 2016, according to Variety.

The good news: No flashy new judges will be introduced—Jennifer Lopez, Harry Connick Jr. and Keith Urban will return—and Ryan Seacrest will remain the show’s host. However, there will be some changes: According to Variety, the last season will also serve as a “celebratory event,” paying tribute to fourteen seasons of contestants, winners and fans.

The show will air in its usual Wednesday-Thursday pattern to start and then consolidate to one performance and results show on Thursday, execs said.

It’s a shame the show is ending—it might have lost its footing toward the end, getting outshined by NBC’s “The Voice,” but it did introduce some major talent into the music world, such as Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jennifer Hudson.