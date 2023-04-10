Kim Kardashian & Emma Roberts Are In The ‘American Horror Story’ Season 12 Cast

If you’ve caught up with the last eleven seasons with the beloved horror FX show, you might be dying to know who’s in the American Horror Story season 12 cast.

American Horror Story was created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk premiered on FX in October 2011 as an anthology horror series, with each season conceived as a self-contained miniseries with a different storyline, characters and cast. The first season, Murder House, centered on a family who move into a house in Los Angeles in 2011 that’s haunted by people who have died there. Since then, American Horror Story has released nine more seasons: Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, Apocalypse, 1984, Double Feature and NYC. It has been incredibly well received and successful at awards shows in its 11-year-history. It’s won a total of 140 various awards and has been nominated 360 times. Jessica Lange is the most-awarded cast member with 31 nominations and 11 wins to her name for her performances in the first, second and third seasons.

The cast of American Horror Story usually repeats throughout the seasons with the like of Evan Peters, Jessica Lange, Taissa Farmiga, Sarah Paulson and more who repeat their appearances as different (or the same character, on some occasion) throughout the series. Sarah Paulson holds the title for appearing on the series, having appeared in almost every season except for NYC and 1984. In an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2021 she revealed her intent on going back to the horror primetime show. “It’s the first time in about three years where I don’t know. I think this is my last season of Horror Story, probably. I mean, I don’t know,” she said. “Every time he comes to me with some whack-a-doodle-stoodle character I tend to be like, ‘Yes! Let’s do it!’ But I don’t know.”

American Horror Story also has a slew of of celebrities going onto the show like Lady Gaga’s iconic run as the Countess in Hotel. She talked about how she was nervous on her first day on set. “I threw up in the plastic bag and I saved it and brought it to Ryan Murphy,” Gaga told reporters at a press junket on the set of the FX horror anthology via Variety. “He was like, ‘Oh, you think you can disgust me? You can’t.’”She also told reporters that it was a good platform for her to be taken seriously as an actress for her first ever role. “It’s always been so important to me that if I were to ever to make a move in television or as an actress that it would never feel like a move and nobody would ever go, ‘Oh, here she is trying to become an actress and put out a clothing line and a record label’ – you know, that’s sort of the thing that everyone expects, right? That it’s time for my empire,” she went on. “I don’t give a f—k about that. It is completely unfulfilling to me. It does nothing for my soul. What I did want was to be taken seriously as an actress.”

Season 12 named Delicate is slated to be based on the source material of Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel Delicate Condition. The novel, released in August 2023, is described as a gripping thriller about a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.

So who is confirmed to be in the American Horror Story Season 12 cast? Read below to find out.

Who is in the American Horror Story Season 12 Cast?

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian announced that she will be in the American Horror Story season 12 cast. The Skims founder posted a teaser of the horror anthology season 12 on her Instagram account.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” said AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

According to THR, Ryan Murphy is said to have been impressed when she was hosting the late-night comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live. They began speaking last summer about crafting a unique role for her scripted TV debut.

Emma Roberts

Alongside Kim Kardashian’s announcement, Emma Roberts will be returning to American Horror Story for season 12.

Roberts played Madison Montgomery in Season 2 Coven and reprised her role in Apocalypse. She also starred in 1984 and an episode of Cult. On returning to the series as Madison during Apocalypse she told Collider, “It was so fun, getting to fall back into it. It’s wild to get to bring her back. When I as originally on Coven, I was only supposed to be in a couple of episodes. It wasn’t supposed to be the whole season, or anything like that. They just were like, “Will you come and do three episodes?” And then, it just kept going and going and going. So, to be back now, five years later and playing Madison again, it’s just funny, and it goes to show that you never know what’s gonna happen on American Horror Story. You never know who’s gonna respond to a character.”

Matt Czuchry

Matt Czuchry was the first person to be announced to be part of the American Horror Story cast. After Fox’s The Resident was canceled, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Czuchry will be in Season 12: Delicate.

American Horror Story is available to watch on Hulu.

