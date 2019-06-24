‘American Horror Story’ Season 9 Is Dialing It Back To The ’80s & It’s A Whole Mood

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve had any news about FX’s hit horror anthology series, American Horror Story. So, when the news arrived on Monday that the American Horror Story: 1984 premiere date had been announced, we knew it was officially time to get excited. Here’s what we know about the premiere date and all the other exciting season nine details that have been confirmed or teased in recent months.

First things first: Per E! News, AHS season nine will premiere on FX Wednesday, September 18 at 10/9c. The season nine premiere arrives almost a year after season eight, Apocalypse, wrapped in mid-November 2018. That’s a heck of a long time to go without seeing any new AHS scenes from series favorites Sarah Paulson or Evan Peters. And surely it can’t be healthy to be deprived of the terrifying, nightmarish visions cooked up by AHS creator Ryan Murphy… can it? Thank goodness we don’t have to wait too much longer until we get both of these things (and so much more) back in our lives with AHS season nine.

Previous to the news of AHS season nine’s premiere date, Murphy confirmed the new season would be titled American Horror Story: 1984 in April. Murphy made the announcement on his Instagram, sharing a teaser clip (hopefully it’s been pulled from the new season so it can give us a better taste of what’s to come) that featured the familiar horror movie set-up of a teenage girl running through the dark words from an unknown assailant. The girl takes refuge in a cabin in the woods — another location horror movies love to use — and believes she’s safe until her attacker plunges a knife through the door. Sounds like a good time, right?

Although Peters will not be returning for season nine, AHS alum Emma Roberts will be back and she’s bringing Olympian Gus Kenworthy with her. Roberts and Kenworthy will be playing a couple in the new season, but it’s still unclear how they figure into the plot. Speaking of which, Murphy’s also been very tight-lipped about the season nine plot in general. Sure, “1984” stirs up dystopian visions courtesy of author George Orwell’s famous novel of the same title, but it could also refer to the season’s setting; the ’80s are big again now that Stranger Things is dominating television, and AHS could be following suit.

For now, all that matters is knowing when AHS will return. It’s time to mark those calendars and clear your schedules for the rest of September 18; your plans are already set.

Originally posted on SheKnows.