Remember when the boy you liked in high school finally came up to you at a concert with only all really pretty people? No?

Well, taking you back to all of those Christmases spent at the mall, American Eagle has a very cute video featuring PYTs getting their first glimpse of falling in love winter hat with pom poms included. Awwww.

Models Tayane Leao and River Viiperi look adorbs in the Elaine Constantine directed short below, styled by Matthew Ellenberger.

All photos courtesy of American Eagle