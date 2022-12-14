American Eagle’s Epic Holiday Sale Includes Denim & Sweaters For Up to 50% Off—But Only For 24 More Hours

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a reason American Eagle has yet to fall away like other mall brand names we used to know and love—the clothes are equally affordable as they are high quality. I know I consistently shop Aerie’s collection of bras and underwear, and often dabble in their denim department, too. Well folks, just in time for the upcoming season, the brand has gifted us all a massive sale; shop its entire site for up to 50 percent off now through December 15, including new arrivals.

Now’s your prime chance to stock your wardrobe with cozy sweaters for the months to come. Anything from festive crew neck sweaters to chunky cardigans to turtleneck sweaters are as low as $17.

American Eagle has multiple denim styles to choose from, all of which are included in this limited-time sale. Shop baggy boyfriend jeans, bootcut jeans, low-rise jeans (because those are apparently back in style!) and my personal favorite, high-waisted jeans, at a discount.

AE Lu(x)e Ripped High-Waisted Jegging

Even Aerie is a part of the sale, with lace bralettes and matching lace underwear, polka dot bikinis, and more discounted. For the best savings, go for the 10 pieces for $35 deal.

Aerie Halter Scoop Bikini Top

American Eagle offers overnight shipping up until December 22 at 1pm EST, otherwise make sure to get your orders in by December 19 at 9am EST to receive by Christmas Eve.

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging

These high-waisted crossover leggings are as comfy as they are flattering. Who doesn’t love an uplifting booty moment?