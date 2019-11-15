17 Pieces We’re Definitely Shopping at American Eagle’s Black Friday Sale

Scroll To See More Images

Baby, it’s (getting) cold outside. Unless you’re like me, who lives in Los Angeles where it will never get quite below 75 degrees, those temperatures are dropping. Luckily for all of us, American Eagle’s Black Friday 2019 deals are the perfect opportunity to stock up on everything cozy. Whether you prefer to stay inside cozied up by the fire or want to take on some wintry adventures outdoors, you’re going to need some comfy and warm essentials. That’s where American Eagle comes in. Their shelves (both literal and digital) are filled with everything you need to not only stay cozy, but also look cute AF. Your fall and winter wardrobe is about to get a major upgrade.

From perfectly oversized sweaters to all the jeans you could ever want, American Eagle has your closet’s back. I’m constantly in search of the perfect wardrobe essentials, and American Eagle has them in spades. Looking for a striped sweater sure to play well with anything in your closet? American Eagle, baby. Trying to find a cozy sherpa jacket to keep up with the trends and stay warm this winter? American Eagle has what you want. You could probably throw out everything else in your wardrobe and replace it all with these American Eagle essentials.

Of course, everything is better on sale, which is why we can’t wait for the American Eagle Black Friday 2019 deals. In the past, American Eagle has offered 40 percent off everything—with free shipping—so we’re likely to expect a similar deal for their Black Friday 2019 sale. With 40 percent off, you can snag a lot of wintry essentials, people. Start filling up those wishlists now with our top shopping picks below. I can feel myself getting warmer already.

Catch me cozying up in this jacket all winter long.

The best time to wear a striped sweater… is all the time.

The perfect top to carry you from fall into winter.

I! Need! These! Jeans!

A shirt you can wear as a shirt or jacket. The shacket trend is here to stay.

Your grandpa’s sweater, but make it fashion.

A pair of jeans that will last you for years.

Pair this dress with over-the-knee boots, and you’re set.

These jeans have the perfect amount of of distress.

The tie-front detail on this top adds a little bit of chic structure.

A puffer jacket is a must-have for fall, and corduroy is the perfect fabric.

Just a hint of preppy.

Whoever said you can’t wear white after Labor Day hasn’t seen this top.

Perfect pants for all your holiday gatherings.

Hot pink in winter? We stan.

Cuddle up in this leopard print coat all season.

I will never pass up an oversized sweater.

