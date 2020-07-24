American Eagle’s New Campaign Features Addison Rae & The Jeans Of My Dreams

Scroll To See More Images

It’s been quite a few years since I’ve searched for the perfect back to school ‘fit, but you best believe I’m down to shop a good pair of jeans. American Eagle’s 2020 back to school campaign is nothing short of a denim dream—and features none other than TikTok queen Addison Rae. Along with some other seriously cool teens, Rae stars in American Eagle’s latest denim launch just in time for fall. School (and life in general) might look a bit different for most of us this year, but there’s no stopping the Internet, baby. Leave it to AE to combine two things we all can’t help but love: comfy jeans and trendy TikTok stars.

This fun back to school campaign is the latest iteration of American Eagle’s #AExME platform, which lets the stars of the collection style and shoot their own photos. Since social distancing is the way of the world right now, the 2020 back to school collection was shot virtually (!!), giving the TikTok stars almost total control over the photoshoots. After all, what better way to show people how they can wear their jeans IRL than presenting them with photos that do exactly that?

While Addison Rae (who’s the second-most-followed person on TikTok, ICYMI) is prominently featured in the 2020 #AExME cast, she’s joined by some incredible teens with backgrounds in all types of dance—from ballet and jazz to contemporary and hip hop. Donyea Martin (@donyeamartin), Hannah Hawkins (@hanhawkinsss), Irene Luna (@irentheluna), Jevohn Gentry (@jevohngentry), Makayla London (@mkvdre) and Sumi Oshima (@sumioshima) all show off how they style the 2020 American Eagle back to school collection—and specifically the new ridiculously cute Dream Jean.

If there’s one article of clothing we can all rally behind, it’s jeans—and American Eagle definitely knows how to make ’em. All of the new Dream Jean styles are available in sizes 000-24 (We love to see it!), so everyone and their mother can rock a pair of this denim in the upcoming season (and far beyond). Whether you’re into ripped jeans, skinnies or crops, there’s a pair of Dream Jeans with your name on it.

Denim is quintessential to fall (and just about every other season), so do yourself a favor and snag a pair of American Eagle’s latest campaign. I picked a few of my favorite pairs to shop below, but the entire collection is so good. Who knows? Maybe these jeans will replace all the ten-year-old sweatpants I’ve been wearing!

1. The Dream Jean Super High-Waisted Jegging

A lighter wash jegging with rips in all the right places? I’ll take 10 pairs, thanks.

2. The Dream Jean Curvy High-Waisted Jegging

If your jeans all fit perfectly in the booty but you always have gapping at the waist, you might want to try the curvy version of the The Dream Jean.

3. The Dream Jean Jegging

Of course, you can’t go wrong with a classic skinny jean with no rips your parents will undoubtedly make fun of every time you wear them.

