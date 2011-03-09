American Apparel Continues Dirty Ad Reign, New Chanel Polish

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

This is a new American Apparel ad. It is about some seriously unsexy pants, but in order to balance that fact, we get boobs. (Copy Ranter)

I believe in discipline, so Im not the right person to cry about weakness and things like this, but maybe Im not human.” -Karl Lagerfeld. Damn. (WWD)

Chanel made a new polish that is sure to cause a firestorm near a manicure place near you. It’s called…Graphite. (Beauty Counter Blog)

Amanda Seyfried is continuing the Spring 2011 Prada in editorials trend on the cover of Elle. (Fashion Gone Rogue)

Cathy Horyn called the path from the Place de la Concorde to the Paris Fashion Week tents an extremely long walk of shame. I mean, I guess it depends what you did at the Place de la Concorde. (On the Runway)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @Jxxsy [Natalie Joos] Croque monsieur at Flore, then fries and gateau ah chocolate at Ruc.. Yummm…

RT @danny_roberts Just got an email from a company saying how much they liked Igor+Andre, and ended it with “Looking forward to talking to you girls”! hahah Oh, PR people…

RT @trucnguyen Andrew Leon Talley on Rachel Zoe “I only wish I could have Rachel Zoes salary, her house and a TV show.” http://tinyurl.com/4fqnwcs That makes two of us, ALT.

RT @britneyspears Anti bullying is an issue very close to my heart. I am honored that President Obama & the First Lady asked me to join this campaign. -Brit That’s actually a lovely Tweet, Brit Brit.

RT @nicolerichie Nicole Richie Wut! Wut! http://plixi.com/p/82813762 So weird, I was just thinking about “Just One of Them Days.”