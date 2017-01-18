17 Things to Shop at American Apparel’s Closing Sale

It’s the end of an era: American Apparel announced last week that it would shutter all 110 remaining retail stores after a slow, decade-long decline from the top. At its height in 2007, American Apparel was pushing risqué, so-tight-they-hurt leggings, faux workout clothes, and V-neck tee shirts alongside Mark Zuckerberg-approved hoodies, all under the guise of sexual liberation and sweatshop-free manufacturing. At its best, it was basics for decent prices. At its worst, it was hipster sleaze.

And while no official plans have been announced to close AA’s online component, the brand’s death seems imminent: The company that acquired it is also separating itself from AA’s Los Angeles manufacturing facilities, and now it’s having a 40 percent-off-everything sale—something that seems pretty regular over the past few months. Sure, the sale isn’t exactly pegged to its online presence vanishing, but it’s not hard to put two and two together. In the spirit of good ol’ American consumerism, we rounded up 17 things to scoop up before it’s too late. Bodysuits, thermals, and all the high-waisted mom jeans you could ever ask for, ahead.